मांग:2 महीने में धान खरीदी संभव नहीं, इसलिए एक महीने और बढ़े मियाद, बारदाने भी दें नहीं तो करेंगे आंदोलन

बेरला/बेमेतरा5 घंटे पहले
  • धान खरीदी में अव्यवस्था के बीच बेमेतरा के जिपं सभापति राहुल टिकरिहा ने लिखी मुख्यमंत्री को चिट्ठी

धान खरीदी को 15 दिन पूरे हो चुके हैं और इस दरमियान तमाम अव्यवस्थाओं के बीच जिला पंचायत सभापति राहुल टिकरिहा ने खरीदी के समय में एक माह की बढ़ोतरी व बारदाना की व्यवस्था की मांग को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है।
जिपं सदस्य राहुल टिकरिहा ने पत्र लिखते हुए कहा कि सरकार ने इस वर्ष धान खरीदी की समय सीमा महज 2 माह रखी है। जिसमें 19 दिन अवकाश छोड़ महज 41 दिन ही खरीदी हो पाएगी, जिसमें बारदाने न होने के कारण और भी कई दिन खरीदी प्रभावित होगी।
उन्होंने बताया कि अनेक धान खरीदी केंद्रों में सर्वर की समस्या भी होती है, जिससे धान खरीदी भी प्रभावित होती है। बीते अन्य वर्षों में धान खरीदी की समय सीमा 2.5 माह होती थी। हमने पिछले वर्ष ही देखा कि 2.5 माह में भी शासन ने धान खरीदी नहीं कर पाई थी, जिसके चलते हमें किसानों के साथ जगह-जगह चक्काजाम व प्रदर्शन करना पड़ा। धरना प्रदर्शन और चक्काजाम से बाध्य होकर शासन को किसानों की मांग माननी पड़ी व खरीदी 10 दिन के लिए फिर से शुरू कराया गया।
बारदाने न होने के कारण टोकन भी नहीं दिया जा रहा: सभी धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में लगातार बारदाने की समस्या आ रही है। इसके चलते खरीदी लगातार प्रभावित हो रही है। बारदाने न होने के कारण टोकन भी नहीं दिया जा रहा है। बारदाने की कमी के कारण अनेक जगहों के खरीदी केंद्रों में लक्ष्य को समितियों द्वारा कम कर दिया जा रहा है, जिससे किसानों कोसमस्या हो रही है। ऐसी अव्यवस्था रही तो तय समय सीमा में धान खरीदी करना असंभव है। अब किसानों से 50 फीसदी बारदाना मांगा जा रहा है, जिससे किसान चिंतित हैं, क्योंकि बारदाना किसान बाजार से 30 रुपए में खरीदते हैं। शासन द्वारा उन्हें महज 15 रुपए ही प्रदाय की जाता है। उसकी राशि मिलने की भी कोई निश्चितता नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि किसानों की समस्या को देखते हुए खरीदी की समय सीमा एक माह नहीं बढ़ाई गई तो किसान उग्र प्रदर्शन के लिए बाध्य होंगे।

