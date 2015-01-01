पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती-किसानी:1 लाख 22 हजार 112 टन धान की खरीदी सहकारी बैंक की 18 शाखाओं से भुगतान

बेमेतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • बेमेतरा में 102 सहकारी समितियों के अंतर्गत कुल 113 धान खरीदी केन्द्र हैं

जिले में 1 दिसम्बर से 11 दिसम्बर तक 1 लाख 22 हजार 112 टन धान खरीदी समर्थन मूल्य पर की जा चुकी है। जिले की 102 सहकारी समितियों के अंतर्गत 113 धान खरीदी केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं। किसान सुविधानुसार टोकन कटवाकर धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में ला रहे हैं। कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल ने कहा कि बेमेतरा जिला किसी राज्य की सीमावर्ती जिला में शामिल नहीं है, फिर भी कोचिया, बिचौलिया पर विशेष ध्यान रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने यह भी निर्देश दिए कि खरीदी केन्द्रों में अमानक धान न आए इसका भी नोडल अधिकारी विशेष ध्यान रखें। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जिले में धान के अवैध परिवहन व भण्डारण पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए 9 जांच चौकी बनाए गए हैं। किसान अपनी मेहनत की कमाई धान को बिचौलियों के हाथों औने-पौने दाम पर न बेचें। इस उद्देश्य से जिला प्रशासन ने धान के अवैध परिवहन में लगे वाहनों की जांच कर कार्यवाही की है। जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक मर्यादित के नोडल अधिकारी आरके वारे ने बताया कि जिले के 18 बैंक शाखाओं के जरिए किसानों के खाते में ऑनलाइन भुगतान किया जा रहा है।

जिला सहकारी बैंक की 18 शाखाएं
बेमेतरा जिले में जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक की 18 शाखाएं संचालित हैं, जिसके जरिए किसानों को धान खरीदी की राशि उनके बैंक खाते में ट्रांसफर की जा रही है। इन शाखाओं में बेमेतरा, जेवरा, बालसमुंद, दाढ़ी, साजा, देवकर, बेरला, देवरबीजा, परपोड़ी, नवागढ़, नांदघाट, संबलपुर, मारो, ठेलका, थानखम्हरिया, भिंभौरी, खण्डसरा व केहका (चेचानमेटा) शामिल हैं।

