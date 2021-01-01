पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:राहत: क्रीमीलेयर में कृषि आय शामिल नहीं पिछड़ा वर्ग के कर्मियों की आय को भी छूट

बेमेतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • बेमेतरा में बैठक के दौरान राज्य पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग अध्यक्ष थानेश्वर साहू ने दी जानकारी

राज्य पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग अध्यक्ष थानेश्वर साहू गुरुवार काे बेमेतरा दौरे पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने जिला पंचायत सभाकक्ष में शासन की विभिन्न योजनाओं व कार्यक्रमों की समीक्षा की। अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा हितग्राही मूलक योजनाओं का संचालन किया जाता है, लेकिन प्रचार-प्रसार के अभाव में वास्तविक व जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पाता। इस ओर ध्यान दिए जाने की जरुरत है। साहू ने जिले के अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग संवर्ग के विद्यार्थियों को जाति प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के लिए शासन द्वारा निर्धारित क्रीमीलेयर निर्धारण प्रावधानों का सावधानी से उपयोग करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने क्रीमी लेयर निर्धारण के लिए कृषि आय को शामिल नहीं करने और पिछड़ा वर्ग के तृतीय एवं द्वितीय श्रेणी के कर्मचारियों की आय को भी छूट होने की जानकारी दी। बैठक में अपर कलेक्टर संजय कुमार दीवान, जिला पंचायत सीईओ रीता यादव, आयोग के सचिव एसएल साहू, सहायक आयुक्त अजाक मेनका चंद्राकर सहित अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

हितग्राहियों को लोन देने के निर्देश योजना का प्रचार-प्रसार करने कहा
साहू ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि वे अपने विभाग की योजनाओं से संबंधित लाभान्वित और अपने आर्थिक विकास करने वाले हितग्राहियों की सूची उपलब्ध कराए। ऐसे हितग्राहियों और उसकी उपलब्धियों का प्रचार-प्रसार करने कहा, ताकि अन्य हितग्राही उनसे प्रेरणा ले सकें। अंत्यावसायी, जिला व्यापार उद्योग केंद्र की समीक्षा करते हुए उन्होंने ऋण योजनाओं की हितग्राही चयन समिति में बैंक अधिकारियों को भी शामिल करने के निर्देश दिए, स्वरोजगार योजनाओं के तहत दिए जाने वाले बैंक ऋण के लिए लक्ष्य बढ़ाने के लिए भी राज्य शासन से मांग करने के निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए हैं।

8 लाख रुपए तक की वार्षिक आय वालों को भी क्रीमीलेयर का लाभ
सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर जारी दिशा निर्देशों के संबंध में कहा गया है कि 8 लाख रुपए तक की वार्षिक आय के पिछड़ा वर्ग के लोगों को क्रीमीलेयर का लाभ मिलेगा। राहत की बात है कि इसमें कृषि से जुड़ी आय शामिल नहीं है। द्वितीय श्रेणी के अधिकारी जो 40 वर्ष की आयु के बाद प्रथम श्रेणी अधिकारी के पद पर पदोन्नत होते हैं तो उनके बच्चों को क्रीमीलेयर का लाभ मिलेगा। अध्यक्ष साहू ने बताया कि अब तक प्रदेश के 6 जिलों का दौरा कर समीक्षा बैठक ले चुके हैं, बेमेतरा 7 वां जिला है। इसमें जो नए तथ्य उभर कर आ रहे हैं। उन्हें शासन स्तर पर अवगत कराया जाएगा।

इस साल होने वाली जनगणना के फार्मेट में अोबीसी कॉलम जरूरी
आयोग अध्यक्ष साहू ने इस साल होने वाली भारत की जनगणना के प्रपत्र में ओबीसी का काॅलम होना चाहिए, इस संबंध में ध्यान आकर्षित किया है। इससे राज्य में ओबीसी की जनसंख्या कितनी है, ज्ञात हो सकेगी। इसके साथ ही जिला स्तर पर ओबीसी वर्ग के लोगों के उत्थान के लिए विशेष ध्यान देने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं, ताकि इन वर्ग के लोगों को शासन के योजनाओं का लाभ मिल सके। उन्होंने बताया कि साधन संपन्न व नौकरीपेशा लोग अपना राशन कार्ड नहीं बनाते। जबकि मुख्यमंत्री अपनी मंशा जता चुके हैं कि अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए 27 प्रतिशत आरक्षण का लाभ मिलना चाहिए।

जिला स्तरीय जाति प्रमाण पत्र सत्यापन समिति गठित
बैठक के दौरान बताया गया कि जाति प्रमाण पत्र के सत्यापन को लेकर अब लोगों को रायपुर का चक्कर नहीं काटना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि जिले में ही जाति प्रमाण पत्र सत्यापन के लिए कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल ने जिला स्तरीय प्रमाण पत्र सत्यापन समिति का गठन किया है। जारी आदेश के मुताबिक समिति के अध्यक्ष अपर कलेक्टर संजय कुमार दीवान, सदस्यों में कोषालय अधिकारी राघवेन्द्र कुमार, उपसंचालक जनसंपर्क विभाग छगनलाल लोन्हारे समेत अन्य अधिकारी शामिल है। इसका लाभ जिले के एसटी, एससी, ओबीसी वर्ग के लोगों को मिलेगा।

