आयोजन:बेमेतरा पहुंची सतनाम संदेश यात्रा, गुरु रुद्रकुमार का विधायक ने किया स्वागत

बेमेतराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सतनाम पंथ के गद्दीनशीन व कैबिनेट मंत्री जगद्गुरु रुद्रकुमार के सतनाम संदेश की तीसरी रैली मंगलवार को बेमेतरा पहुंची। इस अवसर पर विधायक आशीष छाबड़ा व उनके परिवार ने उनका स्वागत किया। इसके साथ ही सतनाम पंथ के लोग बड़ी संख्या में गुरु के दर्शन के लिए बेमेतरा पहुंचे। गुरु रुद्रकुमार ने मंच पर पहुंचकर गुरु घासीदास की ज्योत जलाकर पूजा की। इसके साथ ही सतनाम के संदेश को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने की बात कही। इसके बाद रैली नवागढ़ व मुंगेली के लिए रवाना हो गई। विधायक आशीष छाबड़ा के नेतृत्व में सतनाम संदेश यात्रा का विधायक कार्यालय बेमेतरा में स्वागत किया गया। रुद्र कुमार व साथ में आए सभी सतनाम संदेश यात्रा के आगन्तुकों का पुष्पहार से स्वागत किया गया। इस अवसर पर विधायक आशीष छाबड़ा के साथ नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष शकुंतला मंगत साहू, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष बंशी पटेल, अवनीश राघव सहित बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेस जन उपस्थित रहे।

