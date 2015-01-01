पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि पर संकट:बेमेतरा में चने की फसल में उखटा रोग के लक्षण, पौधे सूख रहे, किसान हुए परेशान

बेमेतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव व मिट्टी में पोषक तत्व की कमी से चने की फसल प्रभावित

चने की फसल लेने वाले किसानों के लिए बेमेतरा जिले में बुरी खबर है। चने की फसल में अभी से उखटा रोग के लक्षण नजर आने लगे हैं। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक यह वो रोग है, जिसका कोई उपचार नहीं है। शुरुआत में जिन्होंने बीज को उपचार किया था और बोआई की थी उनकी फसल इस रोग से बच सकती है। जिले में एक लाख हेक्टेयर से ज्यादा में चने की फसल होने का अनुमान है। ऐसे में इस रोग से 25 फीसदी तक फसल प्रभावित हो सकती है। खेतों में लगातार रासायनिक खाद डालने से मिट्टी के प्रमुख 16 तत्व नष्ट हो रहे हैं। इसके साथ खेतों में लगातार चने की फसल करने से इसका असर अब पलटकर चने की फसल पर ही पड़ने लगा है। खेती में मिट्टी की संरचना के हिसाब से पौधे को पूरे प्राकृतिक तत्व, पोषक व खनिज नहीं मिल पाने के कारण चने की फसल शुरुआती समय में ही सूख रही है। ऐसे में चने में किसानों को उखटा रोग का प्रकोप झेलना पड़ सकता है। इसके लक्षण भी नजर आने लगे हैं। पिछले साल जिले में 1.12 लाख हेक्टेयर में चने की फसल लगाई गई थी, इस साल फिलहाल रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है। लेकिन रकबा इतना ही रहने के अनुमान हैं। बेमेतरा और साजा ब्लॉक में सूरजमुखी की फसल भी डेढ़ से दो सौ एकड़ में लगाई गई है। बालसमुंद-चिचोली में भी नजर आए रोग के लक्षण: कभी तेज धूप तो कभी ठंड का असर होने और बार-बार मौसम में बदलाव से चने की फसल प्रभावित हो रही है। इस वर्ष भी चने की फसल में उखटा रोग होने से किसानों की परेशानी अभी से बढ़ गई है। धमधा समेत बालसमुंद और चिचोली के किसानों के सामने यह समस्या आ रही है। चिचोली के किसान विनोद साहू और भैंसा के किसान अश्वनी पाल ने बताया कि चने की बीज भी अधिक कीमत पर खरीदना पड़ रहा है। इसके साथ ही इसमें कई तरह की दवाओं का छिड़काव करना पड़ता है। इसके बाद भी फसल हो भी सकती है और नहीं भी। अच्छी फसल का कोई भरोसा नहीं होता। कई बार भाव में भी कमी आ जाती है। पिछले साल भी उखटा रोग ने किसानों को परेशान किया था।

पहले पत्ती पीली पड़ती है फिर पौधा सूखने लगता है
बताया जाता है कि चने के पौधे को मिट्टी से उखाड़ कर देखने से इसमें गाठें नजर आ रही हैं। इसे ही उखटा का शुरुआती लक्षण माना जाता है। इससे पहले पौधे के पत्ते पीले पड़ने लगते हैं। इसके बाद 4-6 दिन बाद पेड़ सूखकर नष्ट हो जा रहा है। सबसे बड़ी समस्या यह है कि इस रोग के होने के बाद उपचार नहीं है। कृषि जानकार राम निवास खिलेरी का मानना है कि इस रोग से बचने के लिए हेक्सआ कॉनाजोल नामक दवाई का चने बोते समय छिड़काव कर देने से इस रोग से बचा जा सकता है। समय रहते इस ओर ध्यान दें।

बीज बोने से पहले उपचार नहीं, इसलिए बीमारी बढ़ रही
किसानी के जानकार बताते हैं कि यह अजैविक रोग है। यदि चने की बोआई के समय ही उपचार कर दिया गया तो अच्छा बीज होने पर इससे कुछ सीमा तक बचा जा सकता है। जिंक और सल्फर डालकर चने को बोया जाना चाहिए। इससे कुछ हद तक फसलों को जलने से बचाया जा सकता है। फिलहाल अब जितने पौधों में इस रोग के लक्षण नजर आ रहे हैं, उनके उपचार के लिए कुछ नहीं किया जा सकता। ऐसे में इस रोग से 25 फीसदी तक फसल के नष्ट होने की आशंका है। किसानों की फिक्र बढ़ी है।

विशेषज्ञ बोले : लक्षण दिखने पर ज्यादा सिंचाई न करें
कृषि विभाग के एसडीओ राजकुमार सोलंकी का कहना है कि रात और दिन के तापमान में अंतर आ रहा है। दिन का तापमान अचानक से बढ़ता जा रहा है। इसके साथ जमीन में ज्यादा सिंचाई करने से मिट्टी गीली हो जाती है। इस कारण उखटा रोग के फैलने में आसानी होती है। इसलिए किसान खेतों में सिंचाई ज्यादा न करें। फसलों को उपचारित कर ही बोआई की जाए। अब चने की बोआई हो चुकी है तो किसान और सिंचाई न करें। गर्मी में खेतों की गहरी जोताई किए जाने से उखटा को रोका जा सकता है।

