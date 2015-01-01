पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच जारी:तिवरैया में दिनदहाड़े चोरी करने वाले आरोपी ने ही धनेली में भी चोरी करना स्वीकार किया

बेमेतरा/रांका4 घंटे पहले
तिवरैया में दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर चोरी करने वाले आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इस मामले में आरोपी नारददास गेंड्रे से पूछताछ में अब यह भी खुलासा हुआ है कि उसने नांदघाट थाना अंतर्गत चंदनू चौकी के ग्राम धनेली में भी चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। इसे लेकर पुलिस लगातार आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी थी। आरोपी तो पहले ही दिन पकड़ में आ गया था, लेकिन चोरी की गई नकद रकम व गहने बरामद नहीं किए जा सके थे, इसे दूसरे दिन पुलिस ने बरामद किए। अब चोरी के दूसरे मामलों को लेकर भी पड़ताल की जा रही है। दो दिन पहले ही तिवरैया में दिनदहाड़े चोरी की घटना सामने आई थी। 19 नवंबर को प्रार्थी संतोष कुमार साहू (31) ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराया था कि वह सुबह 8.30 बजे धान कटवाने अपने खेत चला गया था। बच्चे घर पर थे। उसी दौरान आरोपी नारद दास गेंड्रे ने घर में आकर बच्चों से आधार कार्ड व आलमारी की चाबी मांगी। उसने आलमारी को खोलकर व लॉकर नहीं खुलने पर उसे तोड़ा व एक नग सोने का लॉकेट, 6 नग सोने का पैण्डल दाना, 1 जोड़ी सोने का झुमका, कुल 11 ग्राम के सोने के गहने, जिनकी कीमत 42000 रुपए है व 15830 रुपए नकद लेकर भाग निकला। उसे ग्रामीणों की मदद से पकड़ा। इसके अलावा आरोपी से पूछताछ करने पर उसने चंदनू क्षेत्र ग्राम धनेली में चोरी करना स्वीकार किया। जिस पर प्रार्थी प्रदुमन दास कोशले ग्राम धनेली की रिपोर्ट पर चौकी चंदनू थाना नांदघाट में मामला दर्ज किया गया था। आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। इस कार्रवाई में थाना बेमेतरा निरीक्षक राजेश मिश्रा, कवल नेताम, भोलाराम मेरावी, राजकुमार भास्कर, संदीप साहू व अन्य स्टाफ की भूमिका रही।

