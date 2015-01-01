पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:चोरी की नीयत से घुसा था घर में, रिंकी से हुआ सामना तो चाकू और तवे से कर दी हत्या, पुलिस को नोट पर मिले खून के धब्बे

देवकर/बेमेतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • रिंकी जैन हत्या मामले में पकड़ा गया आरोपी पहले भी कर चुका 3 लोगों की हत्या, बालोद जिले के देवरी (क) गांव से गिरफ्तार

देवकर में रिंकी जैन हत्या मामले में पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को खुलासा कर दिया। इस मामले में एक आरोपी बिरेन्द्र उईके उर्फ छोटू (ठाकुर) काे गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस को जांच के दौरान परिजन समेत आरोपी पर भी शक था। इस हत्याकांड के बाद तीन अन्य हत्या के मामले का खुलासा हुआ है, इसी आरोपी ने रिंकी जैन से पहले तीन लोगों की हत्या की है। उसने इसमें से दो हत्या बेमेतरा जिले व एक हत्या बालोद जिले के ग्राम देवरी(क) में की थी। रिंकी का मंगलसूत्र आरोपी से पुलिस ने बरामद किया। आरोपी ने सभी हत्या चोरी की नीयत से घर में घुसने के बाद आमना-सामना होने पर की है। पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपी की पतासाजी की जा रही थी। आरोपी मूलत: ग्राम देवरी (क) थाना गुंडरदेही जिला बालोद का निवासी है। शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 9 बजे उसे उसके गांव से ही गिरफ्तार किया गया। आरोपी ने पूर्व में अन्य 3 हत्या करने की बात कबूली। आरोपी के पास मृतका रिंकी जैन का मंगलसूत्र व 3200 रुपए नगद मिले हैं। नोट पर खून के दाग भी मिले। शुक्रवार शाम के समय आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां से उसे रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया।

हमला कर मंगलसूत्र, आलमारी से रकम लेकर भागा था
आरोपी ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह रिंकी जैन के घर चोरी करने की नीयत से दो-तीन दिन पहले से रेकी कर रहा था। बुधवार शाम के 7 बजे रिंकी जैन के सास-ससुर कुछ काम से घर से निकले तो उन्होंने सामने गेट का ताला लगाकर चाबी को गमले में रख दिया। इसके बाद इसी चाबी से ताला खाेलकर वह घर के भीतर घुसा व बाहर से ताला लगा दिया। अंदर जाने के बाद अचानक उसका सामना रिंकी जैन से हो गया। इस दौरान आरोपी ने रिंकी से आलमारी की चाबी मांगी, लेकिन रिंकी ने चिल्लाना शुरू कर दिया। आवाज सुनकर आरोपी ने किचन से चाकू लाकर व तवा से रिंकी पर हमला कर दिया। फिर आलमारी में रखे रुपए व रिंकी के मंगलसूत्र काे लेकर पीछे दरवाजे से फरार हो गया। उल्लेखनीय है कि रिंकी जैन के परिजन ने युवक पर हत्या का संदेह जताते हुए पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दी थी। घटना के बाद से युवक फरार था। आखिरकार पुलिस ने उसे धरदबोचा।

हत्या करने के बाद शराब दुकान के पास रुका था
आरोपी बिरेन्द्र बुधवार शाम करीब 7 बजे रिंकी की हत्या करने के बाद वहां से फरार हो गया। इसके बाद वह रात को देवकर के शराब दुकान के पीछे ही रुका रहा। गुरुवार की सुबह करीब 6 बजे देवकर से ट्रक में लिफ्ट लेकर सीधे राजनांदगांव आ गया। वहीं राजनांदगांव से वह अपने गांव देवरी (क) पहुंचा। जहां गुरुवार रात के समय रुका हुआ था। वहीं शुक्रवार को बेमेतरा पुलिस ने आरोपी को उसके घर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

परिजन ने शिकायत की लेकिन पुलिस ने नहीं दिया ध्यान
आरोपी बिरेन्द्र आदतन अपराधी है। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना से तीन दिन पहले मृतका के परिजन ने आराेपी की संदिग्ध गतिविधि को देखते हुए देवकर पुलिस चौकी में मौखिक रूप से शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। लेकिन पुलिस ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। आरोपी कुछ दिन पहले अवैध शराब के मामले में गिरफ्तार भी हो चुका था। आरोपी वर्तमान समय में एक कृषि फॉर्म हाऊस में काम करता था। लॉकडाउन से पहले वह देवकर के एक ढाबे में काम किया करता था, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण यह ढाबा बंद हो गया। इसी ढाबे में वह रहता है।

साल 2017 में पहली हत्या, गांव की महिला को मारा
आरोपी ने साल 2017 में पहली हत्या किए जाने की बात कही है। गांव की ही जानकी बाई साहू की उसने हत्या कर दी थी। लेकिन ठोस सबूत नहीं मिलने पर आरोपी पकड़ा नहीं गया था। पुलिस ने केवल एफआईआर दर्ज की थी। बाद में फाइल बंद कर दी गई। आरोपी के मुताबिक वह अपने गांव की जानकी बाई साहू के घर में चोरी की नीयत से घुसा था। इस दौरान मृतका से सामना हुआ तो उसने हत्या कर दी।

पानी पीने के बहाने घुसा घर में, गाड़ाभाठ में की दो हत्या
इसी तरह आरोपी ने सात माह पहले साजा थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम गाड़ाभाठ में दो लोगों की हत्या करने की बात कबूली है। आरोपी के मुताबिक लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद वह घूमते-घूमते गाड़ाभाठ चला गया। इस दौरान मृतका चमारीन बाई के पास पानी पीने के नाम से घर में जबरन घुस गया। मृतका के मना करने के बाद भी आरोेपी नहीं माना। बीच बचाव करने आए रघुनंदन जंघेल के साथ विवाद शुरू कर दिया। इसी दौरान आरोपी ने चमारीन बाई व रघुनंदन जंघेल पर सब्बल से हमला कर उनकी हत्या कर दी। मामले की जांच अभी जारी है।

अन्य हत्या में भी शामिल होने का शक : एसपी
बेमेतरा एसपी दिव्यांग पटेल ने बताया कि आरोपी ने अब तक चार हत्या किए जाने की बात कबूली है। लेकिन शक है कि ये अन्य जगहों में भी हत्या की वारदात में शामिल रहा होगा। इसे देखते हुए आरोपी के संबंध में राज्य के सभी एसपी कार्यालयों को जानकारी भेजी जाएगी। हो सकता है कि हत्या के अन्य मामलों में भी ये शामिल हो। आरोपी से आगे भी पूछताछ होगी।

