लोग परेशान:भीड़ भरी सड़कों पर बिगड़ी ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था, लग रहा जाम

बेमेतराएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

ट्रैफिक विभाग शहर की बिगड़ी ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को त्योहारी सीजन में भी सुधारने में नाकाम नजर आ रहा है। इसके लिए न तो प्रशासन जागरूक दिख रहा है और न ही यातायात पुलिस ने इस ओर कोई ठोस कदम उठाए हैं। प्रताप चौक से शीतला मंदिर तक सड़क पर बेतरतीब पार्किंग व दुकानदारों द्वारा सड़क पर ही सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है, जिससे आवाजाही का रास्ता संकरा हो गया है। इससे जाम लग रहा है। शीतला मंदिर मार्ग जाने तक यह सड़क संकरी हो जाती है। चारपहिया वाहन बेरोकटोक बाजार में घुसकर दुकानों में लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग कर रहे हैं, जिससे यातायात बिगड़ रही है।

