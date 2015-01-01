पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहें सर्तक:त्योहारी सीजन में बढ़ा संक्रमण, कोरोना के 72 नए मरीज मिले, इनमें 47 महिला व 25 पुरुष

बेमेतराएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 34 संक्रमितों की हो चुकी मौत, 478 एक्टिव केस, लापरवाही का नतीजा

दीपावली का त्योहार शुरू हो गया है, आज धनतेरस है। लेकिन एक दिन पहले बुधवार को जिले में 72 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। इन संक्रमित में महिलाओं की संख्या 47 है। वहीं पुरुष की संख्या 25 है। प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार इस त्योहारी सीजन में लोगों को संक्रमण से बचने अपील भी की जा रही है। लेकिन अपील का असर दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। स्थिति ऐसी हैं कि पूरे कोरोना काल के दौरान जिले में अब तक 34 कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हो चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों को देखें तो पूरे जिले में अब तक 3146 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें से 2634 इलाज के बाद ठीक हो चुके हैं। इसके साथ ही बुधवार की स्थिति में 478 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज एक्टिव हैं। इनमें कई लोगों का इलाज अस्पताल व बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों का इलाज होम क्वारेंटाइन में चल रहा है। इधर त्योहारी सीजन में भीड़ बढ़ गई है।

रोजाना आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल लेने के दिए निर्देश
कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल ने कोरोना जांच में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रत्येक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में प्रतिदिन अनिवार्य रूप से 10 आरटीपीसीआर व एंटीजन सैंपल अनिवार्य रूप से लेने कहा है। नवागढ़ बीएमओ डॉ.आशीष वर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना का सैंपल कलेक्शन सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नवागढ़, मारो, संबलपुर, टेमरी, नांदघाट में लिया जाता है।

कोविड-19 टीका आने से पहले शुरू कर दी तैयारी
इधर राज्य में भी कोविड-19 टीकाकरण के लिए प्रारंभिक तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। सभी सरकारी और निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं में कार्यरत स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं का डाटा-बेस तैयार किया जा रहा है। यह डाटा-बेस टीकाकरण के लिए प्राथमिकता तय करने में सहायक होगा। डाटा-बेस में नाम शामिल होने का तात्पर्य यह नहीं है कि उनका अनिवार्यतः टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।

बिना मास्क के निकल रहे लोग, नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई
शासन ने मास्क का उपयोग व सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करना अनिवार्य किया है। इसके लिए कार्रवाई का भी नियम है। लेकिन जिले में इस नियम का पालन नहीं किए जाने पर भी कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रहीं है। त्योहारी सीजन में लोग बिना मास्क का उपयोग व सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। इससे संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा है। शुरूआती दौर में इस नियम का कड़ाई से पालन किया गया, लेकिन अब कार्रवाई नहीं हो रहा है। जबकि नियम का पालन नहीं करने पर जुर्माना के अलावा एफआईआर दर्ज करने की भी कार्रवाई की जाती है।

निशुल्क टेस्ट की सुविधा उपलब्ध, तुरंत जांच कराएं
ठंड के मौसम में कोरोना संक्रमण की संभावना बढ़ेगी, ऐसा सभी विशेषज्ञ बार-बार कह रहे हैं। इस वक्त सभी को सावधानी रखना और कोविड प्रोटोकाॅल का पालन करना बहुत जरूरी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने फिर अपील की है कि किसी को भी सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार, थकान आदि लक्षण दिखें तो तुरंत चिकित्सक को दिखाकर कोरोना जांच करवाएं। जल्द जांच कराने और इलाज शुरू होने से रिकवरी की संभावनाएं बढ़ जाती हैं। जिले के स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों, सामुदायिक भवनों व मोबाइल टीम में एंटीजेन जांच की जा रही हैं।

कलेक्टर ने कोरोना से बचने नागरिकों से की अपील
कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल ने कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचने के लिए आम नागरिकों से अपील की है। उन्होंने जिले के लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण के रोकथाम के नियम जैसे, मास्क का उपयोग व सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने अपील की है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हाथ को बार-बार 20 सेकंड तक साबुन पानी से धोने व कोरोना वायरस के लक्षण होने पर तुरंत जांच कराने की अपील की है।

