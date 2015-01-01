पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा कर उसकी छांव तले किया भोजन

बेमेतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • सर्व ब्राह्मण महिला मंच ने मनाया आंवला नवमी, इसे इच्छा व अक्षय नवमी भी कहते हैं

सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज महिला मंच द्वारा आंवला नवमी का त्योहार मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर महिला मंच के पदाधिकारियों व सदस्यों न आंवले के वृक्ष का विधिवत पूजन किया। साथ ही भोजन प्रसादी की भी व्यवस्था सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज महिला मंच ने किया। कार्यक्रम में सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज के उपप्रांताध्यक्ष लेखमणी पाण्डेय ने कहा कि आंवला नवमी पर आंवला के पेड़ की पूजा की जाती है। यह एक सनातन परंपरा है। शास्त्रों के मुताबिक नवमी से लेकर पूर्णिमा तक भगवान विष्णु का आंवले के पेड़ पर वास रहता है। अक्षय नवमी का यह दिन इतना विशेष होता है कि किसी भी कार्य की शुरुआत बिना किसी मुहूर्त देखे की जा सकती है। वहीं संतान प्राप्ति के लिए इस दिन आंवले के पेड़ की विधि-विधान से पूजा व व्रत करना फलदाई होता है। सर्व ब्राह्मण महिला मंच की अध्यक्ष वर्षा गौतम ने इस अवसर पर कहा कि अक्षय नवमी को लेकर मान्यता है कि इस दिन लोग जिस इच्छा के साथ आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा करते हैं। उनकी वह इच्छा जरूर पूर्ण होती है। इसलिए इसको अक्षय नवमी के साथ इच्छा नवमी भी कहते हैं। शास्त्रों के मुताबिक इसी दिन महर्षि च्यवन ने आंवला का सेवन किया था, जिसके बाद उन्हें पुनः नव यौवन की प्राप्ति हुई थी। सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज के मुख्य सलाहकार नंद किशोर पांडे ने कहा कि आंवला नवमी का त्योहार मनाने के पीछे वैज्ञानिक कारण भी छिपा हुआ है। वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार आंवला के पेड़ की पूजा होती है, तो मौसम तेजी से बदल रहा होता है। ऐसे में इस दौरान आंवला के पेड़ के करीब आना और उसका सेवन करना लाभकारी होता है। इस अवसर पर प्रमिला पाण्डेय, आरती पाण्डेय, माया पाण्डेय, वर्षा दुबे, श्रद्धा दुबे, नंदनी पाण्डेय, रोशनी, प्राची, अर्चना पाण्डेय, साधना तिवारी, मोना, शिल्पी, कान्हा आर्यन, धनेश्वर पाण्डेय, भूपेन्द्र गौतम, अनिल दुबे, कृष्ण कुमार पाण्डेय सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

