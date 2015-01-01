पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:गुणवत्ता से समझौता: कहीं भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट न चढ़ जाए अंतरराज्यीय नर्मदा- साल्हेवारा मार्ग

छुईखदान5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़क खुदाई की मिट्टी को पास ही कर रहे डंप, कच्चा माल रखने को जगह नहीं

नर्मदा-साल्हेवारा मार्ग निर्माण की प्रक्रिया, गुणवत्ता, संसाधनों को देखने के बाद एेसा नहीं लग रहा है कि उक्त रोड का निर्माण निर्धारित समय में गुणवत्ता के साथ तैयार हो जाएगा और दोनों राज्य मध्यप्रदेश व छत्तीसगढ़ के लोगों को इसका लाभ मिल पाएगा? उक्त रोड के निर्माण के तरीकों से स्पष्ट है कि इसकी गुणवत्ता से शुरू से ही समझौता कर कुछ लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। पूरे रोड की खुदाई करने के बाद ठेकेदार के लोगों द्वारा खुदाई में निकली मिट्टी को बिल्कुल की पास में डंप किया जा रहा है। डंप हुई मिट्टी बार-बार वाहनों के आने-जाने से उसी गड्ढे में गिर रहा है जिससे गड्ढा फिर पट रहा है, साथ ही मुरूम आदि कच्चे माल के साथ मिलकर गुणवत्ता को कमजोर कर रहा है। वहीं कुछ स्थानों पर मुरूम फिलिंग उपरांत पानी छिड़काव नहीं होने से गुणवत्ता भी खराब हो रहा।

जवाबदेह अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की कमी, निर्माण में दिख रही लापरवाही
पहली बार विधायक देवव्रत सिंह के प्रयासों व जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर, मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू की अनुशंसा पर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बधेल की रूचि के चलते राज्य शासन की ओर से करोड़ों रुपए की स्वीकृति हुई। उक्त मार्ग के लिए न केवल नवनिर्माण के लिए राशि मिली, अपितु इस मार्ग को और भी चौड़ा कर इस रूट से आने-जाने वालों को पहली बार एक नया सौगात दिया गया है। परंतु उक्त मार्ग के निर्माण स्थल पर पहुंचने व मौके पर ठेकेदार द्वारा रोड के निर्माण के मौके पर कोई भी जवाबदार अधिकारी या कर्मचारी उपस्थित नहीं होता। इसके चलते कार्य की गुणवत्ता में कमी पाए जाने से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता। यदि सक्षम अधिकारी या कर्मचारी मौके पर उपस्थित होकर कार्य की देखरेख करते तो शायद उसकी गुणवत्ता की गारंटी थी। यदि ऐसा होता है तो पूरी जवाबदारी विभागीय अधिकारी कर्मचारी की ही मानी जाती है। शायद इसी के कारण जवाबदार लोग मौके पर उपस्थित नहीं रहते, ताकि किसी भी प्रकार की घटना पर बहाना बनाते बने एवं अपनी जवाबदारी से पीछे हटते बने। जिससे क्षेत्र में सालों बाद पूरी होने वाली सड़क निर्माण को ग्रहण न लग जाए।

निर्माण में सिर्फ 8-10 मजदूर कर रहे कार्य
करोडों की लागत एवं 40 किमी के लंबे रोड निर्माण के लिए ठेकेदार की ओर से दो हाईवा, एक जेसीबी, दो मालवाहक और 8-10 मजदूर ही मौके पर काम करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे थे, जो बिना तकनीकी विशेषज्ञ के काम कर रहे थे। इससे यह बात तो स्पष्ट हो जाता है कि उक्त अंतरराज्यीय मार्ग की गुणवत्ता एवं समय पर निर्मित हो जाने की कोई गारंटी नहीं है। पूरे क्षेत्र को ठेकेदार एवं विभागीय लोगों के निष्क्रियता के चलते और अतिरिक्त महीनों तक सड़क निर्माण होना संभव नहीं दिख रहा है।

गुणवत्ता से समझौता नहीं
लोक निर्माण विभाग के अनुविभागीय अधिकारी एस चौहान ने कहा कि नर्मदा-साल्हेवारा सड़क निर्माण का कार्य ठेका पद्धति से कराया जा रहा है। कार्य की गुणवत्ता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा। कार्य को समय सीमा में पूर्ण कर देना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें