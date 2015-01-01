पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटिया निर्माण की खुली पोल:45 लाख रुपए से बनी सड़क एक साल में ही उखड़ गई, जांच की मांग

छुईखदानएक घंटा पहले
  • भांटापारा से कोहलाटोला पहुंच मार्ग खस्ताहाल

ग्राम पंचायत लक्ष्मणपुर के आश्रित ग्राम भांटापारा से कोहलाटोला पहुंच मार्ग डामरीकरण का कार्य पिछले साल लगभग 45 लाख रुपए की लागत से कराया गया। निर्माण ऐसा हुआ कि आज सड़क पूरी तरह से उखड़ने की कगार पर है। सड़क का निर्माण लोक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा कराया गया है। निर्माण खम्हरिया निवासी ठेकेदार ने कराया है। निर्मित सड़क का एक साल में ध्वस्त हो जाना समझ से परे है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि जब निर्माण चल रहा था तो कोई भी संबंधित अधिकारी-कर्मचारी सड़क को देखने नहीं आता था। यह सड़क निर्माण क्षेत्र की पुरानी मांग है जो पूरा होने से पहले ही उखड़ गई। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि हम अब इसकी शिकायत मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल से करेंगे। दोषी अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग करेंगे।
ठेका में कार्य देकर अपनी जवाबदारी से मुंह मोड़े: प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से विकास के लिए राशि मुहैया कराई जा रही है। कहीं भूमिपूजन तो कहीं लोकार्पण से पूरे क्षेत्र में लोगों में उत्साह है। वह मांग जिसे वे पिछले कुछ सालों से प्रशासन के कार्यक्रम अथवा अन्य शिविरों में, जनप्रतिनिधियों के आगमन के समय उनके सामने लिखकर रखते थे वह नहीं करना पड़ेगा। परंतु उन लोगों को क्या मालूम कि सब कुछ होने के बाद भी उनकी उम्मीद जस की तस बनी रहने वाली है। क्योंकि जनता की मांग पर क्षेत्रीय जनप्रतिनिधि तमाम कार्रवाई पूर्ण कर राज्य शासन के समक्ष मांग रखते हैं जिन पर कार्रवाई करते हुए सरकार राशि मुहैया कर देती है और संबंधित विभाग भी निविदा निकालकर ठेका में कार्य देकर अपनी सारी जवाबदारी से मुंह मोड़ लेते हैं।

ठेकेदार को दिया नोटिस करेगा मेंटेनेंस: चौहान
समय-समय पर निगरानी कच्चे माल व उसके उपयोग मिश्रण आदि की गुणवत्ता की जांच करते हुए ही काम आगेे बढ़ाने का निर्देश तो दिया जा सकता है। परंतु ऐसा क्या कारण होता है कि ऐसे विकास कार्यों की ओर से सारे जवाबदेह लोग अपनी आंख बंद कर लेते हैं? ग्रामवासी सूरज और सत्यदेव ने कहा कि इस सड़क से गुजरने पर जान का खतरा लगता है जो कि कभी भी दुर्घटना में परिवर्तित हो सकता है। वहीं पीडब्ल्यूडी के अनुविभागीय अधिकारी एके चौहान का कहना है कि ठेकेदार को इस कार्य के लिए नोटिस दिया गया है जो कि इस सड़क का मेंटेनेस कर देगा। इस सड़क पर तीन साल का मेंटेनेस है।

ठेकेदारों की मनमानी जारी
इन सबके बाद क्यों कोई यह देखने नहीं जाता कि काम कैसे हो रहा है। निर्माण में लगने वाली मटेरियल कैसा है, किस स्थान पर कितना मटेरियल डाला जाना चाहिए। उसकी गुणवत्ता क्या निविदा में दिए गए कालम के अनुसार कार्य हो रहा है अथवा नहीं?

