लापरवाही:सट्‌टे पर अंकुश नहीं, नगर में जगह जगह सटोरियों की सक्रियता बढ़ी

छुईखदान2 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र में पुराने सट्टा खाईवालों का खेल खत्म हो गया है लेकिन अब नए खाइवाल सक्रिय हो गए हैं। पुलिस का लगाम नहीं है। इधर टीआई शशिकांत सिन्हा का दावा है कि सट्टा बंद होने की कगार पर है। सप्ताह भर से इस नगर मे सट्टे का बोलबाला क्षेत्र में एक बार फिर से जाग उठा है। इसका परिणाम यह है कि शहर पुनः सट्टे की गिरफ्त में है। एक जमाना था जब इस खेल के एकाध खाइवाल व गिने-चुने लिखने वाले होते थे। उस पर भी वे लोग छुपकर काम को अंजाम दिया करते थे। अब परिदृश्य कुछ अलग हो गया है। खाईवालों की तादाद ही एक दर्जन से अधिक बताई जा रही है।
स्थिति यह है कि इस नगर व पूरे क्षेत्र में सट्टा का अवैध व्यापार बड़े ही से सुनियोजित ढंग से संचालित हो रहा है। सबका अपना अपना क्षेत्र बांट दिया गया है। टिकरी पारा, बाजार लाईन, मुर्गा मार्केट, बस स्टैंड, नगर पंचायत के बाजू में लिखने वाला कोई दूसरी जगह पर नहीं लिख सकता। टिकरी पारा बस स्टैंड नगर पंचायत के बाजू में झूरानदी चौक, ठाकुरटोला क्षेत्र से लेकर उदयपुर, पद्मावतीपुर, कानीमेरा, बाजार लाईन में लिखने वालों का बोलबाला है।
हाईटेक हुआ सट्टा: मोबाईल पर मैसेज के माध्यम से अब सट्टा लिखा और खेला जा रहा है। इसके फेर में पूरा का पूरा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र भी संक्रमित हो चुका है। इसमें महिलाओं का भी विशेष योगदान लिए जाने की खबर है। खाइवाल राजनीतिक पहुंच का फायदा उठाकर खुलेआम सट्टा का खेल कर रहे हैं। ग्राम श्यामपुर के खार में एक बैठक कर हाईटेक तरीके से लिखने और खाईवाले की चर्चा है। छुईखदान शहर में नगर पंचायत के पास बस स्टैंड, जमुना चौक, मुर्गा मार्केट, राजमहल चौक, पठान पारा, बाजार लाईन, टिकरी पारा सहित समीपस्थ ग्राम कानीमेरा, झुरानदी, लंझियाटोला, खुड़मुड़ी, पद्मावतीपुर, उदयपुर, डोकराभंाठा, बुढ़ानभाठ, ठाकुरटोला, खैरी कुटेली, बीरुटोला सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों से लगभग हर दिन
10 से 20 लाख का सट्टा खिलाया जा रहा है।

कार्रवाई की जा रही है
"क्षेत्र में सट्टा पूर्णत: बंद होने की कगार पर है। पुलिस के द्वारा कार्रवाई की जा रही है। शक के आधार पर ऐसे सटोरियों को उठाया भी जा रहा है।"
-शशिकांत सिन्हा, टीआई छुईखदान

