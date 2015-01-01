पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहनों की रफ्तार हुई कम:सड़क पर 6 जगह लगाए रबर के स्पीड ब्रेकर

दल्ली राजहरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दल्ली शहर से होकर गुजरने वाली मुख्य सड़क पर दुर्घटना रोकने की पहल

नगर के हाेकर गुजरने वाले मुख्य मार्ग पर 6 जगह वाहनाेें की गति को कम करने और द़ुर्घटना रोकने के लिए रबर का ब्रेकर लगाया गया। मुख्य मार्ग पर चिखलाकसा अटल चौक, फव्वारा चौक, गुप्ता चौक, संतोष पेट्रोल पंप के पास, झरन मंदिर के पास सहित 6 जगह पर रबर के ब्रेकर लगाए गए हैं। अब भारी वाहनाें की गति कम हो गई है। नगर में मुख्य मार्ग पर हमेशा भीड़ रहती है। लोग रोजमर्रा का सामान खरीदने बाजार आते हैं। जैन भवन से गुप्ता चौक के बीच व्यापारी सड़क तक कब्जा कर अपना सामान बाहर रख देने से लोगों को आने-जाने में परेशानी होती है। हमेशा जाम लग जाती है। त्योहारी सीजन में भीड़ के कारण लोगों को पैदल चलने में कठिनाई होती है। दुकान के बाहर में रखे सामान दोपहिया से टक्कर लगने से विवाद की स्थिति निर्मित हो जाती है। मुख्य मार्ग पर व्यापारी अपना सामान बाहर निकलकर रख देते हैं। मार्ग के किनारे ही सब्जी का पसरा लगाते हैं। जिससे सड़क संकरी हो जाती है। लोग दोपहिया वाहन सड़क पर खड़े करने मजबूर ह़ो जाते हैं। पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष कांशीराम निषाद व राजहरा भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष गोविंद वाधवनी ने कलेक्टर को पत्र देकर नगर में स्पीड ब्रेकर लगाने की मांग की थी। पीडब्ल्यूडी, एसडीओ व अन्य अफसराें की टीम ने नगर के मुख्य मार्ग का निरीक्षण कर रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी, जिसके बाद स्पीड ब्रेकर लगाया गया।

इस सड़क पर रोजाना 400 गाड़ियां गुजरती हैं
साप्ताहिक बाजार के दिन नगर व आसपास के ग्रामीण खरीदारी करने आते हैं। इससे यातायात का दबाव बना रहता है। इन सब को देखते हुए पुलिस विभाग़ ने सुबह 9 से दाेपहर 2 व शाम 5 से रात 10 बजे तक नो एंट्री लगाया। जिससे लोगों को राहत मिली। जब नो एंट्री के खुलने का समय हाेता है तब कच्चे व आस पास की माइंस से आयरन ओर लेकर रोजाना 400 गाडियां तेज रफ्तार से गुजरती है। कई बार मुख्य मार्ग पर सीमेंट से बने गुप्ता चौक को तोड़कर लगभग 20 मीटर घसीटते ले गया। मुख्य मार्ग पर तेज रफ्तार से भारी वाहन के गुजररने से गंभीर दुर्घटना भी घट चुकी है। जिसे देखते हुए यह पहल की गई है।

