देवउठनी एकादशी आज:देव उठने के साथ ही होगी शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत

दल्ली राजहरा2 घंटे पहले
  • इस साल अधिमास एक माह अधिक हाेने के कारण पांच महीने के बाद अब देव जागेंगे

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर काे है। इस दिन देवताओं के जागने के साथ ही शुभ कार्य की शुरुआत हाेगी। इस साल अधिमास एक माह अधिक हाेने के कारण 5 माह बाद देव जागेंगे। इसके साथ ही शादी सहित अन्य कार्य का सिलसिला शुरू हाे जाएगा। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस बार एकादशी पर सिद्धि, महालक्ष्मी और रवियोग बन रहे हैं। इन 3 शुभ योगों से देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर की जानी वाली पूजा का अक्षय फल मिलेगा। कई साल बाद एकादशी पर ऐसा संयोग बना है। एकादशी तिथि बुधवार को सूर्योदय से शुरू होकर अगले दिन सूर्योदय तक रहेगी। देवउठनी को तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह के साथ शुरू होने वाले शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। इस दौरान 9 शुभ मुहूर्त है, जिसमें नवंबर में तीन और दिसंबर में 6 है। इस माह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण 25 को अबूझ मुहूर्त है, इस दिन जिसके लग्न का मुहूर्त नहीं निकल रहा हो उसका विवाह भी इस अबूझ मुहूर्त में करने से शुभ फलदायी माना जाता है। भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना हाेगी।

घर-घर पूजा-अर्चना के लिए सजेगा गन्ने का मंडप
देवउठनी एकादशी पर घरों और मंदिरों में गन्नों से मंडप सजाकर उसके नीचे भगवान विष्णु की प्रतिमा विराजमान कर भगवान विष्णु को जगाएंगे और पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। पूजा में भाजी सहित सिंघाड़ा, आंवला, बेर, मूली, सीताफल, अमरुद और अन्य फल चढाएं जाएंगे। देवउठनी एकादशी के एक दिन पहले गन्ने की बिक्री शुरू हाे गई। नगर के चाैंक चाैराहाें पर गन्ने की बिक्री की गई।

तुलसी-शालिग्राम के विवाह की तैयारी
देवउठनी एकादशी पर घरों में तुलसी-शालिग्राम विवाह किया जाएगा है। मान्यता है कि इससे सुख और समृद्धि बढ़ती है। देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह से अक्षय पुण्य मिलता है और पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं।

दीपावली के बाद फिर से बाजार में बढ़ी चहल- पहल
देवउठनी एकादशी के लिए खरीदारी करने बाजार में दीपावली के बाद एक बार फिर चहल- पहल बढ़ गई। लाेग देवउठनी के लिए पूजा सहित अन्य सामान की खरीदारी कर रहे है। महिलाएं रंगाेली खरीद रही हैं।

