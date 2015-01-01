पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:माइंस की ट्रकों को रोककर चक्काजाम करने पर जुर्म दर्ज

दल्ली राजहरा2 घंटे पहले
  • नगर पालिका के उपाध्यक्ष सहित 8 लोग शामिल

6 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर आप पार्टी के नेता व नगर पालिका उपाध्यक्ष संतोष देवांगन व उनके साथियों के द्वारा बीएसपी माइंस के ट्रकों को रोककर चक्काजाम करने पर माइंस महाप्रबंधक आरसी बेहरा की रिपोर्ट पर राजहरा पुलिस ने आठ लोगों के खिलाफ धारा 147 व 341 के तहत मामला पंजीबद्ध किया है। गाैरतलब है कि 8 दिसंबर को सुबह लगभग 7ः30 बजे माइंस क्षेत्र में डड़सेना पुलिया के पास संतोष देवांगन ,विद्या यादव, राहुल, पुरषोतम, दुर्गेश गुप्ता, ननकू सार्वा, हीरा चुनारकर, और विकास कुमार देवांगन ने माइंस के परिवहन मार्ग को बाधित करते हुए चक्काजाम कर दिया था। जिससे सड़क पर 60 से 70 ट्रकें अनावश्यक रूप से खड़ी हो गई। भिलाई इस्पात संयंत्र को लगभग 1500 टन प्रति पाली में लौह अयस्क परिवहन का नुकसान हुआ। वहीं राजहरा थाना के सूचना संकलनकर्ता आरक्षक आर रजनीकांत के रिपोर्ट पर अपने ट्रकों को मुख्य मार्ग पर अड़ाकर चक्काजाम करने वाले 25 हाइवा चालकों के खिलाफ भी 34 एवं 340 आईपीसी के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। 9 दिसंबर को सड़क दुर्घटना के बाद पुराना बाजार चाैक के पास एक घंटे तक चक्काजाम करने वाले दुर्गेश गुप्ता व उनके साथियों खिलाफ भी शिकायतकर्ता पंकज कुमार साहू के आवेदन पर थाने में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

