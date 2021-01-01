पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:काेराेनाकाल में सेवा देने वाले कर्मियों काे सम्मानित नहीं करने से निराशा

दल्ली राजहरा2 घंटे पहले
  • बीएसपी अस्पताल के सफाई कर्मियों की उपेक्षा करने का लगाया आरोप

काेराेनाकाल में बीएसपी अस्पताल के सफाई कर्मियाें ने लाेगाें की सेवा की। विकट परिस्थितियाें में भी वे अपने काम में निष्ठा से डटे रहे। लेकिन गणतंत्र दिवस पर एक भी सफाई कर्मियाें काे सम्मानित नहीं किया गया। इससे कर्मचारियों में निऱाशा है। इंटक के प्रदेश सचिव अभय सिह ने आरोप लगाया कि अस्पताल प्रबंधन के इन ठेका श्रमिकों को सफाई के अलावा दूसरे काम में लगा देते हैं। सफाई कर्मचारी से दबाव पूर्ण काम कराया जाता है। सफाई कर्मचारी अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना कोरोना मरीज की देखरेख सहित पूरे अस्पताल की सफाई सहित अन्य काम की जिम्मेदारी निभाई, लेकिन गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन सफाई कर्मचारियाें की अनदेखी की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर बीएसपी के मुख्य महाप्रबंधक तपन सूत्रधार ने बीएसपी छात्रावास के कार्यक्रम में अस्पताल के नियमित डाॅक्टर व नर्स को कोरोना योद्धा का सम्मान किया। लेकिन सफाई कर्मचारियाें काे सम्मान नहीं मिला। अभय सिंह ने कहा कि बीएसपी प्रबंधन द्वारा इन ठेका श्रमिकों को सम्मानित न करने से सफाई कर्मियाें में निराशा है।

बीएसपी अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों व सुविधाओं की कमी
नगर में माइंस कर्मचारियों की स्वास्थ्य सुविधा के लिए बीएसपी 60 साल से सर्वसुविधायुक्त 50 बिस्तर अस्पताल संचालित कर रहा है। पहले इस अस्पताल में 32 डाॅक्टर, 165 नर्स, अटेंडेंन व 25 सफाई कर्मचारी कार्यरत थे, बाद में अस्पताल की सुविधाअाें में कटाैती कर दी गई। डाॅक्टराें की कमी के चलते अब बहुत कम लाेग यहां इलाज कराने अाते हैं। डाॅक्टरों व अन्य सुविधा की कमी को देखते हुए छोटी-छोटी बीमारी पर इलाज के लिए सेक्टर 9 अस्पताल भेजा जाता है। अब बीएसपी कर्मचारी निजी अस्पताल में जाने मे मजबूर हैं। बीएसपी ने नियमित भर्ती बंद कर अस्पताल की सफाई ठेका श्रमिकों के भरोसे छोड़ दिया गया।

