महापर्व का समापन:उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देकर तोड़ा उपवास

दल्ली राजहराएक घंटा पहले
  • 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत रखकर की छठी मइया की पूजा, घाट पर जुटी भीड़

उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही शनिवार को छठ पूजा का समापन हुआ। छठ पूजा मनाने वाली महिलाओं ने 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत रखकर कड़ी साधना करके सूर्य से अपनी कृपा बनाए रखने की प्रार्थना की। महिलाओं ने छठी मइया और सूर्य भगवान से अपनी संतानों, पति व परिवार की खुशियां मांगी। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपने निर्जला व्रत का पारायण किया। छठ व्रत रखने वाले श्रद्धालुओं ने शुक्रवार शाम डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पूजा-अर्चना की। श्रद्धालुओं ने विभिन्न घाट पर पूजा करके समृद्ध जीवन की कामना की। शनिवार को सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पूजा-अर्चना करने के साथ ही 4 दिवसीय छठ पर्व का समापन हो गया। बांस की टोकरी, सूपा में फल, खजूर आदि के साथ छठ माता को प्रसाद चढ़ाया गया। घाट पर बनाई गई छठ मैया की वेदी पर दीप जलाए गए और मंगल गीत गाते हुए पूजा की गई।

आरती कर घाट के पानी में छोड़े दीये
मन्नत मांगने वाले व मनौती पूरी होने वाले व्रती पानी में खड़े होकर सूर्योदय होने तक भगवान भास्कर की आराधना करते रहे। कमर तक पानी में डूबे हुए व्रती पूर्व दिशा की ओर मुंह कर बेसब्री से सूर्योदय की प्रतीक्षा कर रहे थे। जैसे ही सूर्य देव के दर्शन हुए व्रतियों ने उन्हें अर्घ्य देकर विधि-विधान से उनका पूजन किया। व्रतियों ने जब सूर्य देव की आरती कर घाट के पानी में जब दीये छोड़े तो दीयों की रोशनी से जगमगा उठा। छठ महापर्व में अगरौटा, ठेकुआ और मौसमी फल विशेष प्रसाद के रूप में चढ़ाए गए।

