पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:लौह अयस्क परिवहन बंद, गाड़ी वाले हुए बेराेजगार

दल्ली राजहरा12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रक मालिक 75 फीसदी परिवहन की मांग कर रहे, बाहरी लोगों को काम देने का लगाया आरोप

अनुसूचित क्षेत्र ग्राम खड़गांव के पास स्थित शारदा एनर्जी एंड मिनरल्स लिमिटेड डोंगरबोर लौह अयस्क खदान बोरिया में परिवहन का काम बंद हाेने के कारण गाड़ी वाले बेराेजगार हाे गए है। स्थानीय परिवहन संघ के बालचंद कोरेटी, नवलसिंह मंडावी का कहना है कि खड़गांव के आसपास के ट्रक मालिक 75% परिवहन की मांग कर रहे हैं। इधर खदान प्रबंधन ने लोडिंग, अनलोडिंग कार्य बंद कर दिया है। जिससे वाहन मालिक अपने वाहन के साथ लोडिंग का इंतजार कर रहे है। खदान की लीज व पट्टाधारी कमल सारडा आएगा। तब ही बात होगी। तब तक खदान के सामने अपने वाहनों के साथ इंतजार करेंगे। स्थानीय प्रशासन भी समस्या का समाधान के लिए सामने नहीं आ रहे है। वाहन मालिकों का कहना है कि अपने क्षेत्र में लौह अयस्क खदान खुलने पर जमीन, पैतृक संपत्ति , जेवर को बेचकर गाड़ी खरीदे है । लेकिन सही ढंग से परिवहन का कार्य नहीं मिलने के कारण किस्त नहीं पटा पा रहे हैं। प्रबंधक के अड़ियल रवैया के चलते गाड़ी मालिक बेरोजगार हो गए हैं। गाड़ी मालिकों ने आरोप लगाया है कि स्थानीय लोगों को काम नहीं दिया जाता है। वहीं रायपुर में बैठे बाहरी नेताओं की 50% गाड़ियाें को काम दिया जाता है। स्थानीय परिवहन संघ की 100 गाड़ियों काे महीने में 3 से 4 ट्रिप आयरन ओर ढुलाई का काम मिलता है। इसकी कमाई से ड्राइवर, हैल्पर का वेतन देते हैं। आज की स्थिति में काम नहीं मिल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें