पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहार:धनतेरस के लिए ज्वेलरी वाहन, मोबाइल की बुकिंग

दल्ली राजहराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारियों को अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद

धनतेरस पर अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद के साथ बाजार तैयार है। बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़ भी पहुंच रही है। धनतेरस पर वाहन, ज्वेलरी, बर्तन आदि की खरीद को शुभ माना जाता है। कारोबार को लेकर व्यापारियों ने भी तैयारी कर रखी है। कोरोनाकाल के बाद भी कुछ दिन पहले जिस तरह से राैनक बाजार में आई है उससे दुकानदार भी धनतेरस पर अच्छी खरीदारी का अनुमान लगा रहे हैं।
काेराेना के मंदी की भरपाई दीवाली के बाजार में होगी। इसलिए दुकानों में नया स्टाॅक भी कर लिए हैं। बर्तन, कपड़े के अलावा ऑटो और इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार में रौनक बढ़ गई है। धनतेरस के लिए सराफा दुकानों पर आकर्षक और नई डिजाइनों के आभूषणों का कलेक्शन ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने लगा है। इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान पसंद करके लोग दुकानों में बुकिंग करा चुके हैं। ऑटो एजेंसियों ने दोपहिया वाहनों की खरीद पर उपहार और डिस्कांउट की घोषणा की है। कपड़े, मोबाइल, इलेक्ट्रिक्ल, स्टेशनरी, टीवी, एसी, फ्रिज, वॉशिंग मशीन धनतेरस के दिन के लिए बुक कर चुके हैं।
हर शोरूम में वाहनों की बुकिंग करा चुके हैं लोग: आटोमोबाइल संचालकाें ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर दुपहिया वाहनों की बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं। कई लाेग पुराने वाहन काे एक्सचेंज कर अपनी पसंद की बाइक व स्कूटी बुकिंग करा लिए हैं। कछ लाेग ऐसे भी हैं जाे दीपावली के दिन ले जाकर पूजा करेंगे।
इस बार बाजार में बिकने आए गाेबर व मिट्टी के दीये: इस बार बाजार में गाेबर व मिट्टी के दीये बिक रहे हैं। ग्राहक भी डिजाइनर दीये और तोरन को खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं। मिट्टी के दीये 15 से 20 रुपए तक दर्जन बिक रहे हैं। मिट्टी से बनी ग्वालिन भी लाेग पंसद कर रहे हैं। इनकी कीमत 30 से 50 रुपए तक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें