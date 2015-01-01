पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनमानी:सड़क किनारे चाट-गुपचुप का ठेला लगा रहे

दल्ली राजहरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीएसपी टाउनशिप में ओपन थियेटर के बाजू में लाखाें रुपए से बनी चौपाटी का उपयोग नहीं

नगर के बीएसपी टाउनशिप में ओपन थियेटर के बाजू में कुछ साल पूर्व चौपाटी बनाया गया । जहां दुकानदारों ने उद्घाटन के बाद दुकान लगाना शुरू किया था। लेकिन अब दुकानदार वहां व्यवसाय ना कर पुराने स्थान नगर में जैन भवन ठेला लगा रहे हैं। नगर में टाउनशिप में ओपन थियेटर के बगल में नगर पालिका ने तीन साल पूर्व चौपाटी बनाया गया। चौपाटी काे लोगों के लिए सुविधायुक्त बनाया गया। बरसात के समय लोगों को परेशानी न हो इसलिए चारों तरफ सीमेंट का पेवर ब्लाक लगाया गया। बच्च़ो को खेलने के लिए झूला व खेल के अन्य समान लगाया गया। इस चौपाटी का उद्घाटन मंत्री अनिल भेंडिया के द्वारा किया गया। उद्घाटन के कुछ महीने बाद चौपाटी प्रारंभ किया गया। कोरोना काल में लगभग 6 महीने चौपाटी पूरी तरह बंद पड़ा रहा। जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा चौपाटी खोलने के आदेश के बाद नियम का पालन करते सभी ने अपना दुकान खोला। कुछ दिन यहां व्यवसाय के बाद सभी दुकानदार अपने पुराने जगह पर जाकर अपना व्यापार करने लगे। नगर के जैन भवन स्थित चाट गुपचुप व अन्य ठेला लगाए जाने के कारण लोगों का हमेशा भीड़ बना रहता है। मुख्य मार्ग पर शादी की बारात व रैली निकलने से रोड को डायवर्ट किया जाता है। शहर से गुजरने वाले सभी वाहन इस मार्ग से आना- जाना करते है। हमेशा यातायात का दबाव बना रहता है। जिससे कभी भी बड़ी दुर्घटना का खतरा बना रहता है। जिसे देखते हुए नगरपालिका ने चौपाटी निर्माण किया गया। लेकिन यह चौपाटी अब उपयोग नहीं होने से खंडहर के रूप मे तब्दील हो जाएगा। इधर व्यवसायियों का कहना है कि चौपाटी में दुकानें खोलने से हमारा धंधा ठीक से नहीं चल रहा है। सामान पुरा नहीं बिकने से खराब हो जाता है। जिससे नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है।

चाैपाटी वापस भेजा जाएगा
नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष शीबू नायर ने कहा कि सभी लोगों को चौपाटी वापस भेजा जाएगा ताकि यहां लोगों का भीड़ न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें