पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐसी पार्किंग जानलेवा है:रोड के दोनों ओर भारी वाहनों की कतार, परेशानी

दल्ली राजहरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर के थाना चौक से पेट्रोल पंप चौक तक दोनों ओर भारी वाहन खड़े करने के कारण सड़़क सकरा होने से रात के समय गंभीर दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी रहती है। नगर के थाना चौक से पेट्रोल पंप चौक तक 40 फीट चौड़ी सड़क बीएसपी द्वारा पिछले 5 वर्ष पूर्व बनाई गई थी। लेकिन दोनों ओर भारी वाहन खड़े करने के कारण लोगों का चलना मुश्किल हो गया है। लोगो के द्वारा कई बार मुख्य महाप्रबंधक तपन सूत्रधार से शिकायत किए है। जिसके बाद बीएसपी के द्वारा माइंस ऑफिस चौक से पेट्रोल पंप चौक तक लोहे का रेलिंग लगाया गया ताकि लोगों के द्वारा गाडी खड़ी न कर सके। कुछ दिन पहले जल आवर्धन योजना के अंतर्गत पाइप बिछाने का काम पूरे वार्डों में किया गया। थाना चौक से पेट्रोल पंप चौक तक एक तरफ पाइप बिछाया गया। खुदाई करने के कारण लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। नगरपालिका से पेट्रोल पंप चौक तक सीमेंट के 3 इंच ऊंचा पेवर ब्लाक लोगों के चलने के लिए लगाया गया है। एक तरफ रेलिंग दूसरे तरफ ब्लाक लगाने से सड़क सकरा हो गया है। भारी वाहन के सड़क पर खड़े करने से व्यस्ततम मार्ग होने के कारण लोगों को आने- जाने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। जनप्रतिनिधियों के द्वारा कई बार एसडीएम, मुख्य महाप्रबंधक व थाने में लिखित में शिकायत किया जा चुका है। लेकिन इनके द्वारा कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की।
चालानी कार्रवाई कर वाहनों काे हटाया जाएगा: नगर पुलिस अधीक्षक अलीम खान ने कहा है कि चालानी कार्रवाई कर भारी वाहनों को हटाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें