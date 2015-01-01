पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:2 साल से वेतन नहीं, विभाग का लगा रहे चक्कर

दल्ली राजहरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर के सभी यूनियन को इसकी जानकारी होने के बाद भी किसी ने समाधान करने पहल नहीं की

बीएसपी ने 1992 में 6 लोगों को डेलिवेजस के रूप में नौकरी दिया तब उन्हें 750 रुपए दिया जाता था। उसके बाद बीएसपी ने दो लोगों को नियमित कर बाकी चार लोगों काे 12 साल नौकरी करा 2004 में निकाल दिया। उन्हें कहा गया था कि एक साल का ब्रेक कर वापस काम पर लिया जाएगा। लेकिन एक साल बीतने के बाद चक्कर लगाते रहे। तब जाकर लेबर कमिश्नर रायपुर में बीएसपी के खिलाफ मामला दायर किया गया। जहां चारों की जीत हुई। चारों को काम पर रखने का आदेश जारी हुआ। उसके बाद बीएसपी ने 2006 में दो लोगों को काम पर रखा। दो लोगों को बीएसपी के द्वारा महीने का भुगतान 2000 रुपए किया जाता था जो बढ़ते-बढ़ते पांच हजार रुपए किया गया। आज के महंगाई के समय में महारत्न कंपनी सेल में कार्यरत कर्मचारी को 5000 रुपए दे रही है। इतने कम वेतन में इनका घर चलना मुश्किल है। दो साल से इन दोनों कर्मचारियों को वेतन नहीं दिया गया है। लेकिन नगर के सभी यूनियन को इसकी जानकारी होने के बावजूद इनकी समस्या के लिए किसी यूनियन ने पहल नहीं की। आज इन दो कर्मचारियों को दो साल से वेतन नहीं दिया जा रहा है। विभाग का चक्कर काट रहे हैं। कार्मिक विभाग के खेल एवं मनोरंजन परिषद के लिए भिलाई से बजट नहीं आया है जब आएगा तो मिल जाएगा कहकर दो साल से आश्वासन दिया जा रहा है। लालू बाग व मन्नाराम ने बताया कि बीएसपी के पास मनोरंजन कराने के लिए बजट है लेकिन हम लोगों के हक के पैसे के लिए उनके पास बजट नहीं है। बच्चों की पढ़ाई में परेशानी हो रही है। कोरोना के समय खाने के लाले पड़ गए हैं। नगर के खिलाड़ी दूसरे राज्य नाैकरी करने चले गए: गाैरतलब है कि नगर में बीएसपी का एक मात्र फुटबॉल स्टेडियम है। यह स्टेडियम एक समय में मध्यप्रदेश के प्रमुख स्टेडियम के रूप में जाना जाता था। बाद में छत्तीसगढ़ बनने के बाद एक मात्र स्टेडियम होने के कारण सभी खेल का आयोजन होता था। इस स्टेडियम में राष्ट्रीय स्तर के फुटबॉल, क्रिकेट, वालीबॉल, एथलेटिक्स का आयोजन होता था। सभी खेल यहां कराने मे परेशानी को देखते हुए बीएसपी ने क्रिकेट व वालीबॉल का अलग स्टेडियम बनाया। राजहरा फुटबॉल स्टेडियम में हर साल राष्ट्रीय फुटबॉल का आयोजन किया जाता था। इस स्टेडियम में 1980 से खेल प्रतियाेगिता शुरू कराया गया। यहां राष्ट्रीय फुटबॉल का आयोजन लगभग 35 वर्ष से अधिक समय तक किया गया। इसी स्टेडियम पर खेलते हुए नगर के खिलाड़ी बाहरी राज्य की टीम से खेलते हुए नौकरी पर गए है। बीएसपी ने दल्ली के कुछ खिलाड़ियाें काे भी काम पर रखा था। लेकिन बाद में उन्हें बाहर कर दिया था।

पर्सनल विभाग से इसकी जानकारी लेता हूं
मुख्य महाप्रबंधक तपन सूत्रधार ने कहा है कि मेरी जानकारी में नहीं है। पर्सनल विभाग से जानकारी लेता हूं, क्यों वेतन भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। जल्द से जल्द भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा। बीएसपी के माध्यम से परिवार काे अावास व स्वास्थ सुविधा दी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें