सांसद प्रतिनिधि ने लिखा पत्र:केंद्रीय विद्यालय के लिए चिखलाकसा में जमीन देने नपं तैयार

दल्ली राजहरा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जमीन देने के लिए नगर पंचायत चिखलाकसा के पीआईसी में प्रस्ताव पारित कर कलेक्टर काे भेजा

जगह नहीं मिलने से दल्लीराजहरा में केंद्रीय विद्यालय अब तक लंबित है। 4 साल पहले केंद्र सरकार ने दल्लीराजहरा में केंद्रीय विद्यालय खोलने की स्वीकृति दी थी। लेकिन जगह चयन नहीं होने के कारण मामला अधर में लटक गया है। अब तक विद्यालय की शुरुआत नहीं हो पाई है। कभी बालाेद ताे कभी दल्ली में केंद्रीय विद्यालय खाेलने काे लेकर चर्चा हाेती रही है। दल्ली में सरकारी जमीन नहीं हाेने के कारण मामला लटक गया है। ऐसे में नगर पंचायत चिखलाकसा ने अागे बढ़ते हुए केंद्रीय विद्यालय के लिए जमीन देने की पहल की है। नगर पंचायत चिखलाकसा के वार्ड 5 में केंद्रीय विद्यालय के लिए जमीन देने तैयार हैं। नगर पंचायत चिखलाकसा के कोकान जाने वाले मार्ग पर जमीन देने के लिए कलेक्टर को सांसद प्रतिनिधि विक्रम ध्रुव ने पत्र लिखा है। नगर पंचायत चिखलकसा के पास 25 एकड़ जमीन है। उस जमीन में से 10 एकड़ जमीन देने के लिए पीआईसी में प्रस्ताव पारित किया है। यह जमीन घोटिया-साल्हे जाने वाले मुख्य मार्ग से लगा हुआ है। जहां आसानी से केंद्रीय विद्यालय बना सकते हैं। इसके लिए गंभीरता के साथ पहल की जा रही है। ताकि नगर के लोगों को सुविधा मिल सके।

2016 से अब तक जमीन ही तलाश रहा विभाग
जिले में 2015-16 से अब तक विभागीय अफसर व जनप्रतिनिधि पहला केंद्रीय विद्यालय जल्द खुलने का आश्वासन ही देते आ रहे हैं। पहले डौंडी ब्लाॅक के झरनदल्ली क्षेत्र में खुलना प्रस्तावित था। 2016 में 8 एकड़ जमीन का चयन भी हुआ था। इसकी जानकारी तत्कालीन कलेक्टर राजेश सिंह राणा ने केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन अपर आयुक्त जीके श्रीवास्तव नई दिल्ली को भेजी थी। फिर अस्थायी क्लास लगाने को लेकर दल्लीराजहरा क्षेत्र में जगह की तलाश की गई।

अस्थायी क्लास लगाने बीएसपी स्कूल चिन्हांकित
केंद्रीय विद्यालय अस्थायी तौर पर संचालित करने के लिए दल्लीराजहरा के बीएसपी स्कूल नंबर 2 को फाइनल किया जा चुका है। लेकिन अब तक क्लास शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। अफसरों के अनुसार यहां एक ही छत के नीचे 20 कमरे व अन्य सुविधाएं है। कुछ साल पूर्व झरनदल्ली में जमीन तलाश कर राज्य शासन को भेजा जा चुका था। राज्य शासन से स्वीकृति मिलते तक अस्थायी तौर पर बीएसपी 2 नंबर स्कूल मे क्लास लगाने चिन्हित किया गया था।

नगर में एक मात्र डीएवी इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल है
एक तरफ नगर में रोजगार का कोई साधन नहीं है। नगर उजड़ता जा रहा है। बालोद जिला बनने के बाद एक भी शासकीय कार्यालय राज्य शासन के द्वारा स्थापित नहीं किया गया। बीएसपी के द्वारा राज्य शासन को करोड़ाें की रायल्टी मिलती है। लेकिन नगर विकास के नाम से दोहरी नीति अपनाई जा रही है। सभी दृष्टि से राजहरा नगर केंद्रीय विद्यालय के लिए उपयुक्त है। सभी विभाग के केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की संख्या अधिक है। इन सबको देखते हुए केंद्रीय विद्यालय नगर में खुलना चाहिए।

जानिए, इसलिए जरूरी है केंद्रीय विद्यालय
केंद्रीय विद्यालय खुलने से कई फायदे होंगे। कक्षा पहली से 12वीं तक सीबीएसई पैटर्न पर पढ़ाई होगी। लैब, खेल मैदान, मनोरंजन सहित अन्य सुविधाएं मिलेगी। पढ़ाई के अलावा खेल, संगीत व अन्य विधाओं के लिए अलग-अलग शिक्षकों की भर्ती होगी। केंद्रीय एवं राज्य के कर्मचारियों के व स्थानीय बच्चों को आसानी से एडमिशन मिलने से फायदा मिलेगा। दूसरे स्थानों में पढ़ाने की नौबत नहीं आएगी।

