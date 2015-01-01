पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल 26 को:खदान मजदूर संघ ने कहा- हड़ताल राजनीति से प्रेरित, शामिल नहीं होंगे

दल्ली राजहरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कर्मचारियों को मिलने वाली सुविधाओं में लगातार कटौती हो रही

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा वर्तमान में लागू 29 विभिन्न श्रम कानूनों को मिलकर चार नए कोर्ट बनाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। जिसका भारतीय मजदूर संघ से संबद्ध खदान मजदूर संघ विरोध कर रहे हैं। महामंत्री एमपी सिंह ने कहा कि देश के सभी श्रम संगठनों द्वारा केंद्र सरकार के इस प्रयास का विरोध किया जा रहा है। भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने केंद्र सरकार के इस कदम का विरोध करते हुए 28 अक्टूबर को विरोध दिवस के रूप में मनाते हुए प्रधानमंत्री के नाम से ज्ञापन सौंपा था। 26 नवंबर को देश भर में श्रम संगठनों द्वारा हड़ताल की जाएगी। भारतीय मजदूर संघ एवं इससे संबद्ध सभी श्रम संगठनों ने केंद्र सरकार के इस प्रयास का विरोध कर रहे है किंतु 26 नवंबर को प्रस्तावित हड़ताल से अपने आपको अलग रख रहा है। भारतीय मजदूर संघ का यह स्पष्ट मानना है कि उक्त हड़ताल पूर्णता राजनीतिक है। भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने चेतावनी सप्ताह व विरोध दिवस के समय केवल कर्मचारी हित से जुड़े इस मामले पर ही केंद्र सरकार का विरोध किया। वहीं इस हड़ताल में शामिल श्रम संगठनों ने अपने राजनीतिक आकाओं के इशारे पर इसमें अन्य मुद्दों को जोड़कर और कर्मचारियों को इस हड़ताल में झोंक कर अपने राजनीतिक स्वार्थ की पूर्ति करने का प्रयास किया है। सेल में रोज नए-नए नियम और परिपत्र के माध्यम से कर्मियों को मिलने वाली सुविधाओं में लगातार कटौती हो रही है। वेतन समझौता गत 4 साल से लंबित है। सेल के निदेशक वित्त अपने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में यह कहते हैं कि वेतन समझौता करने के लिए तो सेल प्रबंधन तैयार है किंतु कर्मियों को एरियर्स नहीं मिलेगा क्योंकि सेल इतने फायदे में नहीं है। किंतु इस राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में शामिल श्रम संगठनों ने अपने केंद्रीय चार्टर ऑफ डिमांड में इस मुद्दे को शामिल नहीं किया और स्थानीय स्तर पर कर्मियों का सहयोग पाने के लिए इसे स्थानीय मुद्दे काे जोड़ दिया है। संघ का यह मानना है कि अगर हड़ताल केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा प्रस्तावित लेबर कोर्ट के विरोध में है तो ऐसे में उस में अन्य मुद्दों को जोड़कर राजनैतिक स्वार्थ की पूर्ति के लिए इस्पात कर्मियों को रोकने का प्रयास क्यों।

वामपंथी विचारधारा के पोषक हैं कुछ अफसर
खदान मजदूर संघ के महामंत्री एमपी सिंह ने कहा कि स्थानीय खदान प्रबंधन में बैठे आला अधिकारी भी वामपंथी विचारधारा के पोषक हैं और आईओसी में होने वाले प्रत्येक हड़ताल का पर्दे के पीछे में रहते हुए समर्थन करते हैं। ऐसे में प्रबंधन से किसी तरह की कोई उम्मीद करना बेकार है। क्योंकि सभी कर्मचारियों और ठेका श्रमिकों को याद रखना है कि कुछ वर्ष पूर्व भी इस तरह की राष्ट्रीय मुद्दों पर राजहरा खदान में हड़ताल किया गया था और कुछ घंटों बाद ही तत्कालीन महाप्रबंधक खदान के साथ राष्ट्रीय स्तर की मांग को पूरा करा लिया गया था। जबकि उनकी सभी इकाइयों ने पूरे देश में हड़ताल किया पर सिर्फ राजहरा खदान में अपने स्वार्थ पूर्ति के लिए हड़ताल समाप्त कर दिया गया था। हमने कर्मचारी हित से जुड़े मामलों पर ही केन्द्र सरकार के इस कानून का विरोध भी किया है और आगे भी करते रहेंगे, जब तक सरकार इसमें संशोधन नहीं करती हैं। मगर राजनीति से प्रेरित इस हड़ताल से संघ अलग रखता है।संघ का कहना है कि सेल प्रबंधन लगातार सुविधाओं में कटौती कर रहा है

श्रमिकों के शोषण पर चुप रहने वाले हड़ताल कर रहे
भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने कहा है कि आज इस हड़ताल में शामिल एक प्रमुख वामपंथी श्रम संगठन (एटक) के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष को अपने श्रमिकों के शोषण और कंपनी के अधिकारी के साथ मिलकर भ्रष्टाचार के माध्यम से कंपनी के पैसे के साथ हेराफेरी करना साबित हो चुका है फिर भी प्रबंधन के अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर इस श्रम संगठन के कुछ पदाधिकारी ठेकेदार और कंपनी के अधिकारी को बचाने में लगे हैं। जाे वेल्डिंग मशीन चोरी करते हुए पकड़ाते हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ कंपनी के पैसों को भ्रष्ट तरीके से बंदरबांट करने वाले अधिकारी पर और ठेकेदार पर अब तक कोई कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की। जब विरोध प्रस्तावित लेबर कोर्ट का है तो ऐसे में अन्य मुद्दों को इसमें शामिल करना राजनीतिक हथकंडा है भ्रष्टाचार के विरोध में सड़क पर उतारकर हल्ला करने का दिखावा करना। लेकिन अपने ही कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष का शोषण और भ्रष्टाचार साबित होने के बावजूद उस पर कोई कार्रवाई ना करना और चुप रहना चाहिए साबित करता है कि 26 नवंबर की प्रस्तावित हड़ताल दिखावा है क्योंकि जब कोई भी श्रम संगठन कंपनी में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार पर चुप्पी साध लेते हैं।

