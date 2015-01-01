पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:जेल भेजने की धमकी देकर रेंजर से 10 लाख रुपए ठगे

दल्ली राजहराएक घंटा पहले
  • एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो के एएसआई पर एफआईआर

वन परिक्षेत्र दल्लीराजहरा में पदस्थ रेंजर राजेश कुमार नांदुलकर एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो के एक एएसआई विनोद वर्मा व अन्य आरोपियों से 10 लाख के ठगी के शिकार हाे गए। इस घटना की रिपाेर्ट रायपुर टिकरापारा थाने में की गई है। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार घटना अप्रैल 2020 की है। राजेश नांंदुलकर ने रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि मैं राजा तालाब रायपुर में रहता हूं। वर्तमान में वन रेंजर के पद पर दल्ली में पदस्थ हूं। फरवरी 2020 में मेरे पास फाेन आया जिसमें सामने वाले व्यक्ति ने कहा कि मैं एंटीकरप्शन ब्यूराे से विनोद वर्मा बाेल रहा हूं। आपके खिलाफ आर्थिक गड़बड़ी की शिकायत आई है। मुझे जेल भेज देने का भय दिखा कर धमकी देते हुए फाइल बंद करने के लिए 10 लाख रुपए की मांग करने लगे। इसके बाद विनाेद और अन्य आराेपियाें काे किस्त में 10 लाख रुपए अलग-अलग स्थानाें पर दिया। डर के कारण अपने मित्रों से उधार लेकर 5 अप्रैल को विनोद वर्मा द्वारा बुलाए गए स्थान पचपेड़ी नाके के पास पर पहली बार 2 लाख विनोद वर्मा व उसके अन्य साथी को दिया। इस तरह समय-समय पर उनको 5 से 6 बार में रकम देता रहा। पूरे 10 लाख देने के बाद बताया आपकी फाइल व शिकायत को नष्ट कर दी गई है।

