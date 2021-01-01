पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:खदानों से ठेका पद्धति से ओवर बर्डन हटाने का मामला अब समाप्त होगा

दल्ली राजहरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में बीएसपी के एक्सेम्पशन आवेदन को अनुमति देने सहमति बनी

बीएसपी के खदान समूह के विभिन्न खदानों से ठेका पद्धति से ओवर बर्डन हटाने का मामला अब समाप्त हो जाएगा। जिससे इस कार्य में लगे ठेका श्रमिकों का भविष्य सुरक्षित रहेगा। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए भारतीय मजदूर संघ से सम्बद्ध खदान मजदूर संघ भिलाई के महामंत्री एमपी सिंह ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार के एसओ नंबर 4070 के अनुसार देश के किसी भी लौह अयस्क खदान में ओवर बर्डन हटाने का कार्य ठेका पद्धति से नहीं कराया जा सकता है। अगर किसी कारणवश ऐसा करना अपरिहार्य होता है तो इसके लिए कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लेबर सेंट्रल एडवाइजरी बोर्ड (सीएलसीएबी) से अनुमति लेना आवश्यक है। महामंत्री ने बताया कि 2018 में बीएसपी प्रबंधन द्वारा एक्सेम्पशन अनुमति के लिए आवेदन दिया गया था। जिसके बाद 18 दिसंबर 2019 को बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष भूमिराव सुरभि एवं बोर्ड सदस्य रामेन्द्र सिंह ने राजहरा प्रवास पर स्थिति की वास्तविक जानकारी लिया था। बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष के समक्ष भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने यह मांग रखी थी कि चूंकि केंद्र सरकार के दिशा निर्देशानुसार उक्त कार्य विभागीय तौर पर करना है। अगर कार्य ठेका पर कराया जाता है तो इस कार्य में लगे सभी ठेका श्रमिकों को केंद्र सरकार द्वारा तय किए गए न्यूनतम वेतन से अधिक वेतन दिया जाए। साथ ही नियमित कर्मी के समकक्ष चिकित्सा सुविधा व अन्य सुविधा दी जाए। इसके अलावा इसमें होने वाले भ्रष्टाचार पर अंकुश लगाने कड़े प्रावधान भी किया जाए। किन्तु किसी कारणवश बोर्ड द्वारा इस कार्य के लिए स्वीकृति करने में देरी हुई। जिसके कारण ठेकेदार कंपनी टीएमसी को लेबर लाइसेंस रिन्युअल में दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा। बीएसपी के प्रभारी निदेशक अनिर्बान दासगुप्ता के राजहरा प्रवास के दौरान इस संबंध में एटक ने स्पष्ट कहा था कि उक्त कार्य ठेका पद्धति से बंद करते हुए विभागीय तौर पर कराया जाए। एटक के इस बयान से यह साफ हो जाता है कि उन्हें ठेका श्रमिकों के भविष्य से कोई लेना देना नहीं है।

ठेका श्रमिकों को हाई पावर कमेटी से तय वेतन मिलेगा
गुरुवार को सीएलसीएबी की बैठक हुई। जिसमे सेल के इकाई भिलाई इस्पात संयंत्र के एक्सेम्पशन आवेदन को सशर्त अनुमति प्रदान करने पर सहमति बन गई है। बोर्ड ने भा.म.सं. द्वारा कर्मियों को केंद्र सरकार द्वारा तय वेतनमान से अधिक वेतन देने की मांग मानते हुए यह शर्त रखी है कि सेल प्रबंधन द्वारा इस कार्य में लगे ठेका श्रमिकों को हाई पावर कमेटी द्वारा तय किए वेतन देगा जो कि संभवतः केंद्र सरकार द्वारा तय न्यूनतम वेतनमान से अधिक होगा। साथ ही इस कार्य में कार्यरत ठेका श्रमिकों को मेडिकल, आवास सुविधा भी मुहैया कराई जाएगी। बोर्ड की इस बैठक में सेल के तरफ से उपस्थित सदस्य ने बोर्ड की शर्त मानने की बात कही। जिसके बाद बोर्ड सैद्धांतिक तौर पर एक्सेम्पशन अनुमति देने के लिए तैयार हो गया है। बोर्ड अपने शर्तों से सेल प्रबंधन को लिखित रूप से अवगत कराएगा। जिसे सेल प्रबंधन द्वारा मान लेने के बाद बोर्ड एक्सेम्पशन अनुमति देगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser