प्रतियोगिता में रहा बेहतर प्रदर्शन:अंधे माेड़ काे चाैड़ा करने पर मिला तीसरा पुरस्कार

दल्ली राजहरा5 घंटे पहले
  • झरनदल्ली खदान को सड़क सुरक्षा श्रेणी में सेल स्तर पर पुरस्कार िदया गया

सेल सुरक्षा संगठन रांची द्वारा सेल स्तर पर सुरक्षा अनुभूति 2020 प्रतियोगिता सेल के विभिन्न संयंत्रों व खदानों के लिए जून माह में आयोजित की गई थी। इस श्रेणी में इलेक्ट्रिकल सुरक्षा, क्रेन सुरक्षा तथा सड़क सुरक्षा शामिल थी। प्रतियोगिता में लौह अयस्क खदान समूह के अंतर्गत झरनदल्ली खदान ने भाग लिया गया था। प्रतियोगिता में झरनदल्ली खदान के वरिष्ठ प्रबंधक अरविंद पटेल व माइंस फोरमैन बबलू प्रसाद ने संयुक्त प्रस्तुति दी थी। इस प्रतियोगिता में झरनदल्ली खदान की सड़क सुरक्षा की श्रेणी में सेल स्तर पर तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त हुआ। कार्यपालक निदेशक खदान व रावघाट मानस विश्वास, मुख्य महाप्रबंधक तपन सूत्रधार, महाप्रबंधक प्रभारी कैलाश मल्होत्रा व उप महाप्रबंधक सुरक्षा सत्येन्द्र कुमार ने विजेताओं को पुरस्कृत करते हुए खान के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में सुरक्षा में योगदान देने का आह्वान किया। गौरतलब है कि झरनदल्ली खदान से लौह अयस्क राजहरा खदान के बंकर में टिप्परों के माध्यम से भेजा जाता है। जिसकी दूरी लगभग 4 किलोमीटर है। इसके बीच में स्टेट हाइवे क्रमांक 5 पड़ता है। स्टेट हाइवे के करीब अंधा मोड़ था जिसमें खदान से जाने वाली टिप्परों को स्टेट हाइवे की गाड़ियाें का अचानक सामना हो जाता था। इस अंधा मोड़ को पहाड़ी काट कर चौड़ा किया गया तथा सुरक्षा के लिए रेल पोल से सुरक्षा रेलिंग बनाया गया। जिससे की स्टेट हाइवे के 100 मीटर की दूरी से गाडिय़ां दिखने लगी। जिससे अंधा मोड़ अब पूर्णतः सुरक्षित हो गया।

इस प्रयास को सेल स्तर पर सराहा गया
प्रतियोगिता में लौह अयस्क खदान समूह के अंतर्गत झरनदल्ली खदान ने भाग लेकर बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। झरनदल्ली खदान से राजहरा खदान बंकर तक की 4 किलोमीटर की सड़क को चौड़ीकरण किया गया। इस उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए झरनदल्ली खदान को सेल स्तर पर पुरस्कृत होने पर मुख्य महाप्रबंधक तपन सूत्रधार ने कहा कि यह लौह अयस्क खदान समूह के लिए गर्व की बात है। हमारे इस प्रयास को सेल स्तर पर सराहा गया। हमें इसी तरह लगातार सुरक्षा के प्रयास करते रहना है, जिससे हमारे कर्मचारी तथा मशीनों की सुरक्षा बनी रहे।

