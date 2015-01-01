पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:राजहरा क्वारी माइंस से वेल्डिंग मशीन चोरी कर ले जाते वक्त तीन ठेका श्रमिकों को जवानों ने पकड़ा

दल्ली राजहरा2 घंटे पहले
  • तीनों श्रमिकों को तत्काल नौकरी से बर्खास्त किया, अफसरों ने पुलिस थाने में नहीं लिखवाई रिपोर्ट

माइंस क्षेत्र के स्टोर से ताला तोड़कर मंहगे पार्ट्स लोहे के एंगल, डीजल की लगातार हो रही चोरी थमने का नाम ले रही है। जिसे देखते हुए सीआईएसएफ के अधिकारियों ने जवानों की गश्त बढ़ा दी है। जिससे चोर पकड़ में आ रहे हैं। राजहरा क्वारी में बीईएमएल ठेका श्रमिकों के द्वारा वेल्डिंग मशीन चोरी कर ले जाते सीआईएसएफ के जवान ने गेट पर पकड़ा। तीनों श्रमिकों को तत्काल नौकरी से बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। गाैरतलब है कि राजहरा क्वारी में कैंटीन के पास बीईएमएल कंपनी के द्वारा बड़े डंपर डोजर, हाइड्रा व हाइड्रोलिक मशीन का मेंटेनेंस का कार्य किया जाता है। राजहरा क्वारी में पूरे सप्ताह भर चलने वाले मशीनों का साप्ताहिक छुट्टी के दिन मेंटेनेंस किया जाता है। यह कार्य सुबह से शाम 6 बजे तक किया जाता है। बीईएमएल के ठेका श्रमिकों के द्वारा मेंटेनेंस का कार्य किया गया। शाम 6 बजे के बाद अपना काम खत्म कर अपने घर जाने को निकल रहे थे कि ठेका श्रमिक ड्राइवर प्रवीण कोसमा, वेल्डर दया सागर, हेल्पर जितेंद्र कुमार रुक गए। बाकी श्रमिकों के पूछने पर कहा कि हम लोग शराब रखे हैं उसे पीकर जाएंगे। उसके बाद तीनों रात 8 बजे कंपनी के नया वेल्डिंग मशीन को बीईएमएल कंपनी के महिंद्रा पिकअप में लोड कर ले जा रहे थे। उसी समय सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने चेकपोस्ट पर गाड़ी को रोक कर चेक किया तो वेल्डिंग मशीन रखा मिला। जवानाें के पूछने पर तीनों हड़बड़ा गए अाैर कहने लगे कि दल्ली माइंस ले जा रहे है। जवान ने गेट पास दिखाने कहा ताे गाेलमाेल जबाब देने लगे। उच्च अधिकारियों को फोन कर इसकी जानकारी दी। जिसके बाद पूरे माइंस यह बात फैल गई। पकड़ने के बाद सीआईएसएफ के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस थाने में रिपाेर्ट नहीं लिखवाई।

डिपार्टमेंटल कार्रवाई होगी
सीआईएसएफ के उप कमांडेंट अरूणोदय शीट ने कहा है कि चोरी के मामले को बीएसपी के उच्चाधिकारियों को जानकारी दे दी गई है। उनके खिलाफ डिपार्टमेंटल कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हमारे द्वारा आरोपी को पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन के बिना आगे गेट पास जारी नहीं किया जाएगा। मुख्य महाप्रबंधक तपन सूत्रधार ने कहा है कि तीनों श्रमिकों को तत्काल नौकरी से बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। किसी भी श्रमिक के द्वारा ऐसा करने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

