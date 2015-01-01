पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:प्रवेश के लिए पंजीयन नि:शुल्क, डाक से घर तक भेजी जाएगी पाठ्यक्रम सामग्री

डोंगरगांवएक घंटा पहले
पं.सुंदरलाल शर्मा (मुक्त) विश्वविद्यालय के अंतर्गत संचालित अध्ययन केंद्र शासकीय डॉ. बाबा साहेब भीमराव अम्बेडकर स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय में प्रवेश की अंतिम तिथि 30 नवंबर है। बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम, एमए, एमएससी, एमकॉम, एम शिक्षा, एम एस डब्ल्यू, डिप्लोमा, पीजी डिप्लोमा सर्टिफिकेट पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश ले सकते हैं। पाठ्यक्रम सामग्री डाक से छात्रों के घर भेजी जाएगी। कोविड-19 के कारण स्नातक अंतिम वर्ष के परीक्षा परिणाम अब तक घोषित नहीं हुए है। उन्हें प्रवेश के लिए निःशुल्क पंजीयन ऑनलाइन करने की सुविधा दिया गई है। परीक्षा परिणाम के बाद उत्तीर्ण होने की अंकसूची तथा निर्धारित शुल्क नवंबर में जमा करना होगा। तभी उनका प्रवेश पूर्ण माना जायगा। अध्ययन केन्द्र कार्यालय सहायक अशोक नायक एवं उज्जवल शर्मा ने बताया कि जिन छात्रों को हेमचंद विश्वविद्यालय में प्रवेश नहीं मिला हो तो वे मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय में अपनी शिक्षा पूरी कर सकते हैं। प्राचार्य डॉ. बीएन मेश्राम ने बताया कि रोजगार परक डिप्लोमा, योगविज्ञान, जर्नलिज्म एवं मास कम्युनिकेशन, लेबर लॉ, होटल मैनेजमेंट में प्रवेश ले सकते हैं।

