लगातार तीन दिनों से लग रही आग:आतरगांव में पैरावट में लगी आग, सब कुछ खाक, यह तीसरी घटना

डोंगरगांव2 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र में धान की पैरावट में आग लगने की घटना आए दिन सामने आ रही है। इसी तरह का एक मामला ग्राम आतरगांव का भी सामने आया है। ग्राम में लगातार तीन दिनों से अलग-अलग किसानों के पैरावट में आग लगने की सूचना मिल रही है।

नगर से महज आठ किमी दूर ग्राम आतरगांव के किसान डाकेश्वर साहू की पैरावट में शुक्रवार एवं हेमलाल कंवर के पैरावट में शनिवार को अचानक आग लग गई। इसमें किसान का आधे से ज्यादा पैरावट जलकर राख हो गया।

घटना गुरुवार, शनिवार की है। अचानक जब किसान के पैरावट में आग लगी, जो धीरे-धीरे पैरावट को आग ने पूरी तरह चपेट में ले लिया। इसे बुझाने ग्रामीण घंटों मशक्कत करते रहे। घटना की सूचना देने के बाद दमकल वाहन के आते तक आग काफी भभक चुकी थी।

किसानों के पैरावट से धुआं उठता देखते ही ग्रामीण घरों से बर्तन-बाल्टी लेकर घटनास्थल पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को भी आगजनी की सूचना दी।

ग्रामीणों को आग बुझाने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। कई ग्रामीण अपने घर के पास के बोरिंग से भी आग बुझाने की कोशिश की, पर कामयाब नहीं हुए। आगजनी कैसे हुई, यह स्पष्ट नहीं है। गुरूवार को भी इसी गांव में एक किसान के यहां पैरावट जलने की सूचना ग्रामीणों द्वारा दी गई थी। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायरब्रिगेड एवं डोंगरगांव पुलिस भी मौके पर मौजूद थी जिसके सहयोग से आग में काबू पाया गया। लगातार बढ़ रही घटना से लोग परेशान हैं।

