परेशानी:खेतों में रखी फसल भीगने से किसानों की चिंता बढ़ी

डोंगरगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को हुई बेमौसम बारिश, हवा-तूफान के चलते फसलों को काफी नुकसान हुआ है। पहले से ही किसान लॉकडाउन और देरी से हुई बारिश का खामियाजा भुगत रहे हैं। खेतों में पानी भरने के कारण फसल काटने के बाद उसे सुखाने के लिए तथा भारा बांधने के लिए खेतों में ही छोड़ दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में बारिश होने के कारण खेतों में रखी फसलें भीगने से किसानों को और ज्यादा परेशानी में डाल दिया है। कई किसानों की फसलें मिंजाई के लिए तैयार है जिसे भी बारिश से नुकसान हुआ है। बारिश और तूफान ने खड़े फसलों को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया है। असमय बारिश से किसानों को धान कटाई में भी तकलीफ हो रही है। धान की खड़ी फसल गिरने के कारण फसल खराब होने के साथ ही उसमें किट लगने के कारण नुकसान हो रहा है। बीते वर्ष की तुलना में इस वर्ष फसल बहुत ही कम हुई है किसान जो कि पहले से ही कर्ज में डूबे हुए हैं, अब उन्हें मौसम की मार के कारण फसल को नुकसान की चिंता खाए जा रही है। फसल पर आश्रित है हमारा परिवार: अब तक धान खरीदी शुरू नहीं होने से किसान निराश है। खुज्जी, खुर्सीपार, सोमाझिटिया, केरेगांव, धनगांव के राम साहू, अशोक निषाद, रवि यादव, बुधराम साहू ने कहा कि कोरोना के कारण पहले से ही हम आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे हैं और अब उम्मीद से कम फसल होने कारण हमें काफी चिंता हो रही है क्योंकि इसी फसल पर हमारा परिवार आश्रित रहता है।

