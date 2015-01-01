पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाममात्र की सुविधा:बेहतर सुविधा का दावा कर ले लिया डबल प्लस का तमगा, अब कई शौचालय बंद पड़े

डोंगरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • दो साल पहले सर्वेक्षण टीम के आने के पूर्व नपा ने शौचालयों को किया था हाईटेक

स्वच्छता को लेकर देशभर में तमाम अभियान चलाए जा रहे हैं। नगरीय निकायों को सालभर के परफार्मेंस के आधार पर प्रदेश व देश में रेटिंग तय किए गए हैं। जिसका आंकलन स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में किया जाता है। लेकिन शहर को जिन सुविधाओं की बदौलत स्वच्छता का तमगा मिला वहीं आज बदहाल स्थिति में है। डोंगरगढ़ नपा को टॉयलेट के बेहतर रख-रखाव, स्वच्छता व सुविधाओं में बदलाव की बदौलत 2019 में डबल प्लस का तमगा मिला। लेकिन तमगा मिलने के सालभर के भीतर ही कई शाैचालयों में ताला लटका हुआ है तो कई शौचालयों के सुविधाओं में कटौती कर दी गई है। पर्यंटन क्षेत्र होने से सालभर दर्शनार्थियों की आवाजाही बनीं रहती है। लेकिन मंदिर क्षेत्र के ही कई शौचालय बंद पड़े है। इसलिए दैनिक क्रियाकलाप के लिए दर्शनार्थियों को भटकना पड़ रहा है। दो साल पहले सर्वेक्षण टीम के आने के पूर्व नगर पालिका ने शौचालयों को हाईटेक करके और सुविधाओं का विस्तार किया। वेंडिंग मशीन, सेनेटरी नैपकीन, हैंडवॉश समेत सफाई व्यवस्था को बेहतर किया गया। सर्वेक्षण टीम ने निरीक्षण कर डबल प्लस का तमगा दे दिया। लेकिन अब कई शौचालय बंद पड़े हैं तो सुविधाएं नहीं मिल रही है।

लचर व्यवस्था: सर्वेक्षण के पहले महज दिखावा
शौचालयों के मेंटेनेंस व रखरखाव के लिए श्रृंगार योजना के माध्यम से कार्य किया जाना है, जो महिला समूह या एनजीओ के माध्यम से होना है। परंतु अब तक यह योजना भी शौचालयों में नाममात्र रह गई है। केवल स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण होने के पूर्व जब टीम मुआयना करने आती है, तब शाैचालयों में सुविधाओं की बढ़ोतरी कर चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था कर दी जाती है। परंतु साल भर से टीम शहर नहीं पहुंची इसलिए स्वच्छता की सारी सुविधाएं व अभियान पटरी से उतर गई है। दो साल पहले सर्वेक्षण टीम के आने के पूर्व नगर पालिका ने शौचालयों को हाईटेक करके और सुविधाओं का विस्तार किया। वेंडिंग मशीन, सेनेटरी नैपकीन, हैंडवॉश समेत सफाई व्यवस्था को बेहतर किया गया। नगर पालिका के अफसर ग्राउंड पर नजर ही नहीं आ रहे। स्वच्छता एप में शिकायत, टोल फ्री नंबर सब केवल दिखावे के रह गए हैं।

लाखों में पार्किंग का ठेका परंतु नहीं मिल रही सुविधा
पर्यटन स्थल व धर्मनगरी होने के कारण चैत्र व क्वांर नवरात्र पर्व में वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए लाखों रुपए में ग्राउंड लीज पर दिया जाता है। जहां पर अस्थाई शौचालयों व शुद्ध पेयजल की व्यवस्था कराने की जिम्मेदारी पार्किंग संचालक की रहती है। मॉनीटरिंग नगर पालिका को करनी होती है। परंतु पार्किंग स्थलों पर शौचालयों की सुविधा शून्य ही रहती है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ निर्धारित पार्किंग शुल्क से अधिक राशि रंगदारी करके दर्शनार्थियों से वसूली कर ली जाती है। शौचालयों की सुविधा नहीं होने से खुले में शौच जाने मजबूर रहते हैं।

पड़ताल करें: जमीनी स्तर पर नहीं हो रही मॉनिटरिंग
शौचालयों की देखरेख के लिए नगर पालिका के इंजीनियर जिम्मेदार होते हैं। इंजीनियर की जवाबदारी है कि वह प्रत्येक माह शौचालयों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं की पड़ताल करे। लेकिन यहां पर स्थिति ढ़र्रे पर है। क्योंकि पालिका में एक ही सब इंजीनियर विजय मेहरा के भरोसे निर्माण व दफ्तर के काम संचालित हो रहा है। फील्ड पर नहीं जाने की वजह से यहां पर व्यवस्था लचर है। बताया जा रहा है कि सर्वेक्षण 2021 के लिए टीम कभी भी शहर पहुंच सकती है। वहीं शौचालयों की स्थिति बदहाल है।

वो सुविधाएं ही नहीं, जिसकी बदौलत लिया था तमगा

  • शौचालय में सेनेटरी नैपकीन, हैंडवॉश, वेंडिंग मशीन, गर्म पानी की सुविधाएं नहीं मिल रही।
  • नए शौचालय सालों से से बंद पड़े हुए हैं।
  • लोगों को हो रही शिकायत को लेकर टोल फ्री नंबर पर शिकायत दर्ज नहीं हो रही है।
  • दर्शनार्थियों को खुले में शौच जाना पड़ रहा है।

टीम कब आएगी पता नहीं लेकिन हमारी तैयारी बेहतर
नगर पालिका के सब इंजीनियर विजय मेहरा ने बताया कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए टीम कब आएगी यह तो जानकारी नहीं है, लेकिन हमारी तैयारी बेहतर है। जहां पर कमी होगी वहां सुधार कर लिया जाएगा। लोगों को किसी तरह की समस्या नहीं होगी।

