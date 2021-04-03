पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सरकारी जमीन का स्टांप पेपर में सौदा अमले ने दबिश देकर मांगे दस्तावेज

डोंगरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शहर के वार्ड एक में सरकारी जमीन को स्टांप पेपर में बेचने के बाद बिना परमिशन के निर्माण कार्य करने का मामला सामने आया है। मामले को लेकर नगर पालिका ने निर्माण से संबंधित दस्तावेज मांगा है। गुरुवार को नगर पालिका के इंजीनियर विजय मेहरा अमले के साथ निर्माण स्थल पर पहुंचे और भवन अनुज्ञा प्रमाण-पत्र मांगा। लेकिन निर्माण स्थल पर किसी तरह के दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाया। इंजीनियर मेहरा ने निर्माण करने वाले को परमिशन संबंधी दस्तावेज नगर पालिका में जमा करने का आदेश दिया है। वार्ड एक की जमीन सरकारी है, जिसे स्टांप पेपर में सौदा करके बेच दी गई है। जमीन में 4 काॅम्पलेक्स के अलावा पिछले हिस्से में मकान निर्माण चल रहा है। इधर सरकारी जमीन का सौदा कर बेचने के संबंध में नगर पालिका को भनक तक नहीं लगी और निर्माण भी हो गया। सरकारी जमीन का व्यवसायिक उपयोग करके बेचकर दोहरा लाभ कमाया गया है। सरकारी जमीन में गुपचुप तरीके से निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था और निर्माण के पूर्व भवन अनुज्ञा प्रमाण-पत्र भी नगर पालिका ने जारी नहीं किया है। ऐसे में नगर पालिका के अफसरों की दबिश के बाद बेचने व खरीदार में हड़कंप मच गया है। क्योंकि सरकारी जमीन का सौदा करके व्यवसायिक उपयोग किया जा रहा है। इसी वार्ड में ही पहले भी सरकारी जमीन को बेचने का मामला सामने आया था। वार्ड 17 में बीजेपी पार्षदों ने सरकारी जमीन में कब्जा को लेकर की थी शिकायत: मंगलवार को बीजेपी के पार्षदों ने ही वार्ड 17 में सरकारी तालाब की जमीन में रसूखदारों द्वारा अवैध कब्जा होने की शिकायत एसडीएम से की थी। लेकिन अब वार्ड एक में भी सरकारी जमीन को स्टांप पेपर में बेच देने का मामला सामने आया है।

यदि निर्माण हुआ है तो कार्रवाई होगीः मेहरा
नगर पालिका के इंजीनियर विजय मेहरा ने बताया कि वार्ड एक में सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर के सामने चल रहे निर्माण कार्य के संबंध में भवन अनुज्ञा प्रमाण-पत्र मांगा गया है। कार्यालय में दस्तावेज आने के बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई तय होगी। अभी जमीन मालिक को लेकर भी कोई भी वास्तविक दस्तावेज सामने नहीं आया है। यदि सरकारी जमीन में निर्माण कार्य हुआ है तो नियमानुसार कब्जाधारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। फिलहाल दस्तावेज एकत्रित किया जा रहा है।

