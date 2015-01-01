पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:उप सरपंचों के हस्ताक्षर को भी महत्व देने और मानदेय में वृद्धि की रखी मांग

डोंगरगढ़12 घंटे पहले
  • भवानी मंदिर करेला में हुई उप सरपंचों की बैठक, संघ का गठन किया

उप सरपंच संघ राजनांदगांव जिला की बैठक भवानी मंदिर करेला पहाड़ी में स्थित मैदान में हुई। इसमें उप सरपंचों ने कई समस्याएं बताई। मांग रखी गई कि उपसरपंच को मानदेय में वृद्धि व उप सरपंचों के हस्ताक्षर काे भी महत्व दिया जाए। इन समस्याओं को लेकर संघ का गठन किया जा रहा है। संघ के गठन में संरक्षक उत्तम दास मानिकपुरी, हीरामन कोसरे, गुहाराम देवांगन के मार्गदर्शन मिला। इसमें कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की गई। आने वाले समय के लिए अलग-अलग ब्लॉक में उप सरपंचों काे प्रभारी बनाया गया। इसके तहत राजनांदगांव ब्लॉक के लिए ठाकुरटोला मुकेश निर्मलकर, मोतीलाल साहू, सिंघोला महेश साहू, सुंदरा जितेंद्र साहू, खपरी खुर्द टिकेश पटेल एवं डोंगरगांव के लिए आसरा गीता वैष्णव, सलटिकरी मोहन साहू, डोंगरगढ़ जटकन्हार फ्रांसीस टैडी, कोल्हापुरी मदन सिन्हा, मुड़िया निरूपण वर्मा, खपरी मोरध्वज वर्मा एवं खैरागढ़ टोलागांव से विष्णु दास साहू, पांडादाह संतोष कर्स, सालेभर्री कमलेश वर्मा, प्रकाशपुर टीकम बंजारे, बलदेवपुर परसराम साहू, रूसे इंदल दास साहू और ठेलकाडीह उमेंद देवांगन एवं छुरिया से बुधारू राम पटोरी, छुईखदान से बाली यादव आदि को प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है। दादूराम देवांगन, जीतेंद्र गेन्डरे, संजय साहू ने बताया कि उप सरपंचों की मांग को लेकर बहुत जल्दी संघ में जिलाध्यक्ष और सभी ब्लॉक के अध्यक्षों की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। बैठक में यदु ओरी, फ्रांसीस टैडी, उत्तम मानिकपुरी, उमेंद लाल देवांगन, बुधारू राम पटोरी, कमलेश वर्मा, परसराम साहू, जीवन लाल निषाद आदि उपस्थित थे।

