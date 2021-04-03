पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आप भी जानें:प्रतिस्पर्धा के युग में उपभोक्ता ही भगवान है: डॉ. जैन

डोंगरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • नेहरू कॉलेज में वाणिज्य व अर्थशास्त्र विभाग ने मार्केटिंग विषय पर व्याख्यान का किया आयोजन

शासकीय नेहरू कॉलेज में मार्केटिंग विषय पर एक दिवसीय अतिथि व्याख्यान का आयोजन किया गया। मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में शासकीय महाविद्यालय छिंदवाड़ा के प्राध्यापक डॉ. अनिल जैन उपस्थित थेे। डॉ. जैन ने एमकॉम बीकॉम व एमए अर्थशास्त्र के छात्रों को विभिन्न व्यवहारिक उदाहरण देकर विपणन की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि आज के प्रतिस्पर्धा के युग में उपभोक्ता अथवा क्रेता ही भगवान है। उपभोक्ता व्यवसाय का भाग्य विधाता होता है। किसी व्यवसाय की सफलता अथवा असफलता अथवा किसी वस्तु को खरीदने अथवा न खरीदने के निर्णय पर निर्भर करती है। प्राचार्य डॉ. केएल टांडेकर के मार्गदर्शन में वाणिज्य व अर्थशास्त्र विभाग के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में कार्यक्रम हुआ। वाणिज्य विभाग की विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. ईवी रेवती व अर्थशास्त्र विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. आरआर कोचे ने डॉ. अनिल जैन का स्वागत किया। डॉ. जैन ने कहा कि हमारे जीवन में घटित होने वाली विभिन्न घटनाओं के माध्यम से विपणन को प्रभावी बनाने के लिए उपभोक्ता व्यवहार की जानकारी प्रदान करना आवश्यक बताया।

उत्पाद को खरीदने के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं विज्ञापन
विपणन के लिए व्यवसाय का पता होना चाहिए कि कौन, कब, क्या और कहा, कैसे और क्यों खरीदना चाहता है। यदि इनकी सही जानकारी हो जाए तो वह सफल व्यवसायी बन जाएगा। उपभोक्ता व्यवहार को मनोवैज्ञानिक व आर्थिक रूप से प्रभावित किया जा सकता है। टीवी व समाचार पत्रों में चलने वाले विभिन्न विज्ञापन मनोवैज्ञानिक रूप से उस उत्पाद को खरीदने के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं। बड़े पैकेट के मूल्य अधिक होने पर निम्न वर्ग के उपभोक्ता नहीं खरीद पाएंगे। इस बात को ध्यान में रखकर दो रुपए, पांच रुपए व दस रुपए के पैकेट बेच रहे हैं। जिनमें शैम्पू, बिस्किट, वॉशिंग पाउडर आदि शामिल है। प्राचार्य डॉ. टांडेकर ने डॉ. अनिल जैन का परिचय दिया। डॉ. जैन के 16 लघु शोध प्रबंध पर काम किया है, 60 सेमीनार में वे सहभागी रहे हैं। लागत लेखांकन की पुस्तक के सहलेखक (राम प्रसाद एंड सन्स) इत्यादि के साथ-साथ डॉ. जैन अच्छे वक्ता भी हैं। डॉ. जैन की रूचि फिल्मों में अभिनय की भी है। छात्रों को फिल्म की शूटिंग कैसे होती है इसकी जानकारी भी उन्होंने दी। इसके अलावा मार्केटिंग से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी भी दी।

