ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट:धार्मिक स्थलों में विकास के साथ पर्यटन नक्शे में मिलेगा स्थान, पर्व बाद काम शुरू करने की तैयारी

डोंगरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय पर्यटकों का वर्तमान प्रतिशत 0.68 से बढ़ाकर एक प्रतिशत करना है

केंद्र सरकार के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट में शामिल प्रसाद योजना के क्रियान्वयन के लिए हरी झंडी मिल गई है। पहले फेज में 43 करोड़ 33 लाख रुपए मिलने के बाद दीपावली के बाद काम शुरू होने की संभावना है। धर्मनगरी में योजना को लागू करने की कवायद 2015 में ही शुरू हो गई थी। प्रज्ञागिरि ट्रस्ट समिति ने 12 मई 2015 को तत्कालीन केंद्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री डॉ. महेश शर्मा से मुलाकात कर डोंगरगढ़ की स्थितियों से अवगत कराया था। इसके बाद से ही पर्यटन मंडल के माध्यम से योजना का खाका तैयार हो रहा था। केंद्र सरकार की गाइडलाइन को पूरा करने पर्यटन मंडल को भूमि आवंटन से लेकर आने वाली तकनीकी खामियों को दूर करने में राज्य सरकार की अहम भूमिका रही। प्रज्ञागिरि ट्रस्ट के सचिव शैलेंद्र डोंगरे ने बताया कि कुछ तकनीकी कारणों से योजना में विलंब हुआ। लेकिन प्रसाद योजना लागू होने से डोंगरगढ़ का नाम राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर दर्ज हो जाएगी। साथ ही देश व विदेशी पर्यटकों की संख्या में इजाफा होगा। प्रज्ञागिरि ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष विनोद खांडेकर, सचिव शैलेंद्र डोंगरे ने प्रसाद योजना के लिए डोंगरगढ़ को चयनित करने पर केंद्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल, मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, पर्यटन मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू, सांसद संतोष पांडेय, विधायक भुनेश्वर बघेल, पर्यटन विभाग सचिव अन्बलगन, एमडी इफफत आरा का आभार जताया और कहा कि संयुक्त रूप से महत्वाकांक्षी योजना को मूर्तरूप दिया। धार्मिक स्थलों के विकास के साथ डोंगरगढ़ को देश के पर्यटन नक्शा में स्थान मिलेगा।

जानिए, प्रसाद योजना के लिए क्या-क्या प्रक्रिया हुई
प्रज्ञागिरि के अध्यक्ष खांडेकर, सचिव डोंगरे, ट्रस्टी जीवन मेश्राम, कमलेश डोंगरे ने 12 मई 2015 को तत्कालीन केंद्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री डॉ. शर्मा से मुलाकात कर संपूर्ण दस्तावेज विदेशी पर्यटकों की फोटो व अन्य डाटा उपलब्ध कराया। 14 फरवरी 2016 को केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गड़करी ने मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय को पत्र भेजकर बौद्ध परिपथ का विकास व छग में देशी-विदेशी सैलानियों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी करने पर्यटन मंडल से राशि स्वीकृत करने का उल्लेख किया। 31 जुलाई 2018 को प्रज्ञागिरि ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों ने दिल्ली जाकर केंद्रीय मंत्री केजे अल्फोस से भी मुलाकात कर अवगत कराया था। 2015 से ही प्रज्ञागिरि ट्रस्ट प्रसाद योजना को लागू करने के लिए निरंतर प्रयास में थी।

प्रज्ञागिरि व चंद्रगिरि में भी सालभर आते हैं पर्यटक
योजना में धार्मिक व पर्यटन के लिहाज से महत्वपूर्ण स्थलों को विश्वस्तरीय सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जाएगी। प्रसाद योजना के तहत पर्यटन विभाग से जुड़ी सभी मूलभूत आवश्यकताओं की पूर्ति पर ध्यान देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने देश में 600 करोड़ रुपए का बजट रखा है। योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय पर्यटकों का वर्तमान प्रतिशत 0.68 से बढ़ाकर एक प्रतिशत करना है। गौरतलब है कि डोंगरगढ़ में सालभर में करीब 40-45 लाख दर्शनार्थी बम्लेश्वरी देवी के अलावा बौद्ध धर्म के प्रज्ञागिरि आते हैं। यहां पर 6 फरवरी को अंतरराष्ट्रीय बौद्ध सम्मेलन होता है। जिसमें जापान, थाईलैंड, श्रीलंका समेत अन्य देशों से बौद्ध अनुयायी आते हैं। साथ ही जैन धर्म के चंद्रगिरि में भी सालभर दर्शनार्थियों की आवाजाही रहती है।

शहर में रोजगार के अवसर में भी होगी बढ़ोतरी
प्रज्ञागिरि के सचिव ने बताया कि अन्य स्थलों की अपेक्षा डोंगरगढ़ में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने की ज्यादा संभावनाएं नजर आती है, जिससे स्थानीय बेरोजगारों को भी रोजगार मुहैया होगा। साथ ही पर्यटकों की संख्या बढ़ने से विकास की गति में तेजी आएगी। कलेक्टर टोपेश्वर वर्मा, एसडीएम अविनाश भोई, पर्यटन मंडल के आरती सहारे, श्रीनिवास राव का आभार जताया।

