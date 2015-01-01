पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:समस्याओं को एप में किया दर्ज

डोंगरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों को वीड़ियो क्लिप दिखाकर कानून की जानकारी दी

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष विनय कुमार कश्यप व तालुका विधिक सेवा समिति की अध्यक्ष व जिला एवं अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश विभा पांडे के मार्गदर्शन में कोविड़-19 प्रोटोकाल का पालन करते हुए पैरालीगल वाॅलिंटियर राकेश कुमार साहू व लेखराम साहू ने छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के जन चेतना अभियान के तहत ग्रामीणों को वीड़ियो क्लिप दिखाकर कानूनी जानकारी दी। शासन की विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ आम जन को मिले, विशेष अभियान से जन-जन को जोड़ने और उसके लाभों से लाभांवित होने के लिए लघु शिविर भी लगाया गया। ब्लॉक के ग्राम चिद्दों, करवारी, कलकसा, गाजमर्रा, राका में पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं को न्याय एप व नालसा के टोल फ्री नंबर 15100 में दर्ज भी करना बताया। लघु शिविर के माध्यम से शासन की योजनाओं जिनमें पीड़ित क्षतिपूर्ति, छात्र दुर्घटना बीमा योजना, छात्रवृत्ति वितरण, पेंशन वितरण, दिव्यांजन स्कूली छात्र-छात्राओं को सहायक उपकरण, आय, जाति, निवास प्रमाण-पत्र, असंगठित कर्मकारों का पंजीयन व पंजीकृत कर्मकारों का लाभों का वितरण, श्रम विभाग के प्रसूति सहायता योजना के बारे में बताया। यदि योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा हैं या लंबित है तो पैरालीगल वाॅलिंटियर गांव-गांव में जाकर लघु शिविर का आयोजन कर उनकी शिकायत को न्याय एप मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से या नालसा की हेल्प लाइन नंबर 15100 पर कॉल करके शिकायत दर्ज कर रहे हैं। बताया गया कि गरीब, निर्धन, असहाय लाेगों को निःशुल्क विधिक सहायता दिए जाने का प्रावधान भी है।

