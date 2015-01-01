पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:दफ्तरों की अपनी पार्किंग नहीं होने से सड़क पर खड़े हो रहे वाहन, आवाजाही में बढ़ी समस्या, लग रहा जाम

  • राजनीतिक संरक्षण मिलने की वजह से अफसरों को ट्रांसफर का रौब दिखाकर रोक दी जाती है कार्रवाई

शहर में संचालित शासकीय व अशासकीय दफ्तरों की अपनी पार्किंग नहीं होने से सड़कों में पार्किंग हो रही है। पहले ही सड़कें काफी संकरी हो गई है और वाहनों की पार्किंग लगने से आवाजाही में समस्या होने लगी है। इस वजह से शहर के अंदरूनी रास्तों में जाम के भी हालात बन जाते हैं। इसके बावजूद भी समस्या के निदान के लिए अब तक किसी तरह की ठोस प्लॉनिंग जमीनी स्तर पर नहीं उतर सकी है। शहर के रिहायशी इलाके व मार्केट एरिया कब्जेधारियों की चपेट में है। खासकर बैंकों के सामने बेतरतीब पार्किंग व मार्केट में सड़कों तक दुकानें लग रही है। गाड़ी पार्क करने के लिए जगह नहीं रहता। अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग व सड़क में जाम लगने से इमरजेंसी सेवाओं में चलने वाले वाहनों को भी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। भास्कर ने अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर पड़ताल की तो खासकर बैंकों के सामने सबसे अधिक परेशानी सामने आई। वहीं मार्केट में रोजाना ऐसी समस्या आम बात हो गई है। इनमें पुराना बस स्टैंड की बात करें तो मेन रोड़ पर ही यात्री बसें खड़ी हो रही है। ट्रैªफिक नियमों की सीधे तौर पर अवहेलना हो रही है। प्रशासन भी अवैध कब्जा करने वालों पर मेहरबान है। यही वजह है कि मार्केट की आधी सड़क तो कब्जाधारियों की चपेट में है। जबकि कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बावजूद मनमानी करने वालों पर कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। अतिक्रमणधारियों को सीधे तौर पर खुली छुट मिली हुई है।

शहर में बैंकों के सामने अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग
शहर के सभी बैंक गोल बाजार के आस-पास व मुख्य सड़क किनारे ही संचालित हो रहे हैं। बैंकों के सामने सड़क के दोनों ओर उपभोक्ता गाड़ियां पार्क कर रहे हैं। जिससे 8-10 फीट चौड़ी सड़क 5-6 फीट की हो जाती है। कई बार इमरजेंसी सेवाओं के दौरान एंबुलेंस भी जाम में फंस जाती है। आवाजाही के दौरान रोज बैंकों के सामने समस्या सामने आ रही है। समस्या से अवगत होने के बाद भी अफसर कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं।

यहां मार्केट में सड़कों तक लग रही दुकानें
गोल बाजार हो या बुधवारी या फिर रेलवे चौक सभी तरफ दुकानदार सड़कों तक सामान फैला रहे हैं। 2012 में हुए अतिक्रमण की कार्रवाई के बाद व्यापारियों में हड़कंप मचा था तब निर्धारित सीमा तक ही सामान निकाले जाते थे। लेकिन सालभर बाद कार्रवाई सुस्त हो गई है और नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए मनमानी फिर से शुरू हो गई है। यहां तक नाली के स्लैब भी दुकानदारों के कब्जे में है। स्लैब के ऊपर सीढ़ी व रैंप बना लिए गए हैं।

मेन रोड़ में खड़ी हो रही बस, कब्जा भी
मुख्य मार्ग में कब्जा तो है ही साथ ही पुराना बस स्टैंड में तो मेन रोड़ पर ही बसें खड़ी की जा रही है। खतरों के बीच यात्रियों को यात्रा करना पड़ रहा है। मेन रोड चौड़ा होने के बाद भी रोजाना जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है। मेन रोड से भारी वाहन भी गुजरते हैं। इसके अलावा मेन रोड़ के किनारे मकान बनाने वाले लोग भी मनमानी करने से परहेज नहीं कर रहे हैं। मकान बनाने के लिए मटेरियल रख देने से नियमों की अनदेखी की जा रही है।

कार्रवाई के अभाव में मिली खुली छूट, मिल रहा संरक्षण
अतिक्रमणधारियों पर लंबे समय से कार्रवाई नहीं होने से कब्जाधारियों को खुली छुट मिली है। इसके पूर्व कुछ अफसरों ने अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन राजनीतिक संरक्षण मिलने की वजह से अफसरों को ट्रांसफर का रौब दिखाकर कार्रवाई करने से रोक दिया जाता है। इसलिए शहर का रिहायशी इलाका कब्जेधारियों की चपेट में हैं। सीएमओ हेमशंकर देशलहरा ने बताया कि समय-समय पर अवैध कब्जाधारियों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जाता है। टीआई अलेक्जेंडर किरो ने बताया कि ट्रैªफिक नियम तोड़ने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

