कार्रवाई:डायवर्सन राशि जमा नहीं करने पर वाटर पार्क व राइस मिल को किया सील, नोटिस मिलने के बाद भी नहीं आए

डोंगरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बकाएदारों में से कई ने मिल व उद्योग धंधे स्थापित कर लिए तो कई ने प्लॉट काटकर बेच भी दिया, इन पर 24 लाख 39 हजार 811 रु. है बकाया

कृषि जमीन को डायवर्सन कराने के बाद शासन के पास राशि जमा करने के लिए प्रशासन से नोटिस मिलने के बावजूद बकाएदार हरकत में नहीं आए। एसडीएम अविनाश भोई ने 15 सितंबर को तहसील के 53 बकायदारों को नोटिस भेजकर तत्काल राशि जमा करने आदेश दिया था। इन पर 24 लाख 39 हजार 811 रुपए का बकाया है। इधर नोटिस के बावजूद राशि जमा नहीं करने पर गुरुवार को प्रशासनिक अमले ने दो जगहों को सील करने की कार्रवाई की। ग्राम खलारी स्थित अंबे वाटर पार्क के मालिक परस राम व पोषण लाल तथा डुंडेरा स्थित रिची राइस मिल के मालिक गुरुशरण कौर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। इन्हें बकाया राशि पटाने के लिए डेढ़ माह पहले नोटिस भेजा गया था। लेकिन राशि जमा नहीं होने पर इनके प्रतिष्ठानों को सील कर दिया गया है। 15 सितंबर को 53 बकाएदारों को नोटिस मिलने के बाद कुछ लोग राशि जमा करने तहसील दफ्तर पहुंचे थे। लेकिन अधिकतर लोगों ने जमा करने रुचि ही नहीं दिखाई। जिसके बाद सील करने की कार्रवाई की गई है। कार्रवाई के दौरान तहसीलदार अविनाश ठाकुर, राजस्व निरीक्षक शिवेंद्र मिश्रा, पटवारी प्रकाश साहू व राजस्व अमला मौजूद रहा। एसडीएम भोई ने बताया कि राशि जमा नहीं करने पर शासन के निर्देशानुसार संपति कुर्की की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बकाएदारों की सूची की सार्वजनिक: बकाएदारों में से कई ने मिल व उद्योग धंधे स्थापित कर लिया है तो कई ने प्लॉट काटकर बेच भी दिया है। शासन ने जो 53 बकाएदारों की सूची सार्वजनिक की है, उनके ऊपर 24 लाख 39 हजार 811 रुपए बकाया है। इन्हें राशि जमा करने कई बार नोटिस जारी हो चुका। लेकिन डायवर्सन कराने के बाद जमा करने के लिए आगे ही नहीं आ रहे हैं। इसलिए इन बकायदारों के नाम सार्वजनिक करते हुए राशि को तत्काल जमा करने के लिए निर्देश दिया गया है।

कॉलोनाइजर सामने नहीं आ रहे
53 लोगों पर परिवर्तित लगान का 14 लाख 79 हजार 897 रुपए, परिवर्तित उपकर का 7 लाख 34 हजार 802 रुपए, पर्यावरण उपकर का एक लाख 12 हजार 556 रुपए तथा अधोसंरचना उपकर का एक लाख 12 हजार 556 रुपए बकाया है। प्रशासन लंबे समय से अवैद्य कॉलोनियों को वैद्य कराने के लिए संबंधित कॉलोनाइजरों को सामने आकर रकम जमा करने कह रहा है। लेकिन इसके बाद भी कॉलोनाइजर सामने नहीं आ रहे।

