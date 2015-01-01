पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलेगी राहत:पीएम आवास के लिए केंद्र सरकार से जल्द आएगा 300 करोड़ रुपए

डौंडी2 घंटे पहले
  • जनपद पंचायत के प्रतिनिधियों काे प्रशिक्षण में दी गई विस्तार से जानकारी

जनपद पंचायत डौंडी के प्रतिनिधियों का प्रशिक्षण जनपद सभागार में वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से चल रहा है। जिसमें प्रतिनिधियों को जनपद पंचायत के लिए समिति गठन के अंतर्गत सामान्य प्रशासन संचार एवं संकर्म, कृषि स्थाई शिक्षा एवं सहकारिता समिति चयन के बारे में बताया गया। महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत ग्राम पंचायतों में पंजीकृत मजदूर परिवारों को 150 दिन की मजदूरी की गारंटी के साथ उस परिवार की गर्भवती महिलाओं को 30 दिन की मजदूरी भत्ता दिए जाने का प्रावधान है। प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण आवास योजना के अंतर्गत वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए स्वीकृत आवासों की बकाया किस्त के लिए केंद्र सरकार से 300 करोड़ रुपए आने व योजना के तहत 60% राशि केंद्र सरकार से और राज्य सरकार से 40% की राशि दिए जाने के साथ ही आवास योजना की शेष किस्त की राशि जल्द हितग्राहियों को जारी किए जाने के बारे में बताया गया। प्रशिक्षण में जनपद अध्यक्ष बसंती दुग्गा, उपाध्यक्ष पुनीतराम सेन, जनपद सदस्य राजेश चुरेंद्र , यशराम राणा, उमेदसिंह गावड़े आदि मौजूद रहे।

