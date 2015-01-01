पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कसही में लगा शिविर, 115 लोगों का एंटीजन और 80 का आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट किया गया

डौंडीलोहारा2 दिन पहले
रविवार को ग्राम पंचायत कसही में कोरोना जांच शिविर लगाया गया। जिसमें ग्रामीणों ने विशेष जागरूकता के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए 115 लोगों ने एंटीजन टेस्ट व 80 लोगों ने आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट कराया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने सुबह से पीपीई किट पहनकर सुरक्षित तरीके से टेस्ट करना शुरू किए। एसडीएम ऋषिकेश तिवारी के दिशा निर्देश में गांव-गांव में कोरोना जांच शिविर लगाया जा रहा है। कई गांवों में कुछ लोगों के कारण कोरोना जांच में ड्यूटी करने वाली टीम को नोकझोंक का सामना भी करना पड़ जाता है। एसडीएम ऋषिकेश तिवारी ने कहा कि कोरोना जांच में ड्यूटी कर रहे अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों के साथ बहस करने वालों के पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सभी सहयोग करें। अब ठंड तेज पड़ना शुरू हो गया। इस ठंड के मौसम में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना प्रबल हो सकता है। किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही न करें। सभी कोविड 19 के नियमों का पालन करें। बीएमओ वीके चौरका ने कहा कि कोरोना जांच शिविर सभी गांवों में लगाई जा रही है। कोरोना को हराने में जन जागरूकता आवश्यक है। एसबीएम के संकुल समन्वयक गौतम सिन्हा ने कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत कसही के लाेगाें की तरह सभी काेराेना जांच में सहयाेग करें। जिससे काेराेना काे हरा सकें।

