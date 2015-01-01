पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:हाथियोंं के दल ने 190 किसानों की फसल को नुकसान पहंुचाया

डौंडी
  • 60 किसानों का मुआवजा प्रकरण तैयार, 85 हेक्टेयर की फसल खराब

16 अक्टूबर से डाैंडी वन क्षेत्र में आए चंदा हाथियों का दल कांकेर जिले के चारामा रेंज में चले गए हैं। इधर हाथियाें के द्वारा किए गए फसल के नुकसान का मुआवजा प्रकरण बनाने में डाैंडी रेंज के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी जुट गए हैं ताकि 30 नवंबर तक पीड़ितों को क्षतिपूर्ति राशि मिल जाए। डौंडी रेंज ऑफिसर पुष्पेंद्र साहू ने बताया कि हाथियों का दल 15 अक्टूबर को बालोद जिले की सीमा में प्रवेश किया था। एक दिन बाद डौंडी रेंज में आए और यहां विचरण के बाद 18 नवंबर को डौंडी रेंज के आमाडुला भूतिपारा, किशनपुरी से होते हुए चारामा वन परिक्षेत्र के तिरकादंड, साल्हेटोला से होकर कांकेर जिले में प्रवेश किया। डाैंडी रेंज में रहने के दौरान 22 हाथियों के दल ने 10 गांव में 190 किसानों के 85 हेक्टेयर जमीन की धान तथा कुछ गन्ने और उड़द की फसल के साथ ही किसानों के बोर मशीन, पाइप लाइन अाैर घरों की बाउंड्रीवाल को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया। जिसके क्षतिपूर्ति प्रकरण बनाने के लिए इन दिनों वन परिक्षेत्र डाैंडी के संबंधित अधिकारी-कर्मचारी जुटे हैं। शनिवार तक की स्थिति में 60 किसानों का मुआवजा प्रकरण बनाकर ऑनलाइन एंट्री हो चुकी है और प्रयास है कि 2 से 3 दिन में पूरा प्रकरण बनाकर ऑनलाइन एंट्री हो जाए ताकि किसानों को धान खरीदी चालू होने के पूर्व 30 नवंबर तक क्षतिपूर्ति राशि मिल जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि डौंडी परिक्षेत्र के ग्राम पुसावड में 10 प्रकरण, मगरधा में 6 ,पेटेचुआ में 12 रजौलीडीह में 10, लीमउड़ीह में 55, कुर्सीटिकुर में 35, सुरडोंगर में 8 , लेनकसा में, 7 जबकसा में 47 प्रकरण क्षतिपूर्ति के बनाए गए। भूतिपरा और किशनपुरी के किसानों की हानि का आंकलन नहीं हुआ है। प्रकार कुल 190 किसानों को क्षति 85.107 हेक्टेयर के फसल को नुकसान हुआ है।

