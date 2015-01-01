पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्षति:पूर्व विधायक लाल महेंद्रसिंह टेकाम नहीं रहे

डौंडीलोहारा2 घंटे पहले
  • रायपुर में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा, प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार राजवाड़े में किया गया अंतिम संस्कार

डौंडीलोहारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पूर्व विधायक लाल महेंद्र सिंह टेकाम का निधन हो गया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से उनकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं थी। गुरुवार रात अचानक उनका स्वास्थ्य खराब हो जाने की वजह से इलाज के लिए रायपुर लाया गया था। जहां शुक्रवार को इलाज के दौरान सुबह उनकी माैत हाे गई। उनके निधन की खबर से क्षेत्र के लोगों में शोक है। दिवंगत लाल महेंद्र सिंह टेकाम डौंडीलोहारा राजघराना परिवार से संबंध रखते थे। वे स्व. लाल रघुवीर सिंह व स्व. रानी लक्ष्मीदेवी टेकाम के द्वितीय पुत्र थे। शुक्रवार को दोपहर लगभग ढाई बजे उनका शव लाया गया। चूंकि पूर्व विधायक टेकाम राजपरिवार से थे व उनका राजाबाड़ा में ही अलग से मुक्तिधाम है इसलिए शव वाहन सीधे राजवाड़े में ही गया। इस दौरान परिवार के लाेग, नगरवासी व बाहर से आए लोग, राजनीतिक दल के कार्यकर्ता दूर में सोशल डिस्टेंस व प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते खड़े रहे। थोड़ी देर बाद शव को वाहन से कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार उतारा गया। जहां परिवार के कुछ सदस्य पीपीई किट पहनकर अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए। मुखाग्नि उनके पुत्र निवेन्द्रसिंह टेकाम ने दी। अंतिम संस्कार गाइड लाइन के अनुसार किया: तहसीलदार आरपी दुबे ने बताया कि जिले से मिले निर्देशानुसार लाल महेंद्रसिंह टेकाम का अंतिम संस्कार निर्धारित किए गए कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार किया गया।

2003 के चुनाव में भाजपा से विधायक बने थे
लाल महेन्द्र सिंह टेकाम डौंडीलोहारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 2003 के विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत कर विधायक बने थे। इसके पूर्व यह क्षेत्र कांग्रेस का गढ़ माना जाता था। भाजपा ने राजपरिवार के लाल महेंद्रसिंह को चुनाव मैदान में उतारा था और वे विजयी हुए थे। 2008 के विस चुनाव में पत्नी नीलिमा सिंह टेकाम को टिकट दिया था वे भी चुनाव जीत कर विधायक बनी थीं। 2018 में पुनः भाजपा ने लाल महेंद्रसिंह को टिकट दिया था परंतु वे वर्तमान विधायक व कैबिनेट मंत्री अनिला भेड़िया से चुनाव हार गए थे। इनकी दादी स्व. झमित कुंवर देवी भी अविभाजित मप्र में कांग्रेस से विधायक बनी थीं।

