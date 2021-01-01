पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:चूड़ी बेचने की आड़ में करते थे माेबाइल चाेरी

डौंडीएक घंटा पहले
  • पारधी गिरोह के 4 नाबालिग, 4 महिलाएं सहित 12 अारोपी गिरफ्तार, एक साल से कर रहे थे वारदात

एक साल से मोबाइल चोरी की घटनाओं में सक्रिय पारधी गिरोह के 12 सदस्यों को पकड़ने में पुलिस काे सफलता मिली है। गिरोह में 4 नाबालिग, 4 महिला सहित 12 लोग शामिल हैं। डौंडी टीआई अनिल ठाकुर ने बताया कि शनिवार की शाम डौंडी के साप्ताहिक बाजार से भंडारीपारा निवासी राजेंद्र मानकर की मोबाइल को सब्जी खरीदते समय किसी ने पार कर दिया था। पुलिस ने संदेह के आधार पर एक नाबालिग को पकड़ पूछताछ की तो चोरी करने से इनकार कर गुमराह करता रहा। पुलिस ने उस नाबालिग के पीछे एक जवान को लगा दिया। जो बस में बैठकर भानुप्रतापपुर तक गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने डेरा में छापा मारकर 11 एंड्राइड मोबाइल जब्त किया है। जिसकी कीमत 1 लाख 13 हजार रुपए आंकी गई है। टीअाई ठाकुर ने बताया कि एक साल पहले कामता के धनसिंह और खैरवाही के अलखराम सिवाना की मोबाइल बाजार से चोरी हुई थी। प्रार्थी को बुलाकर दिखाने पर मोबाइल को पहचान लिया। सभी आठ आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर न्यायालय में पेश किया। पुलिस ने बताया कि इस गिरोह की महिलाएं चूड़ी बेचने की आड़ में चोरी करने के लिए रेकी करते थे। बाद में पुरुष और नाबालिग घटना को अंजाम देते थे। बाजार में नाबालिग से मोबाइल चोरी करवाने बगल में खड़े रहते थे। चोरी के बाद मोबाइल को अपने पास रख लेते थे। महिला होने के कारण किसी काे उन पर शक भी नहीं होता था। टीअाई ने बताया कि नागपुर जिले के ग्राम मांडवी थाना सावनेर के रहने वाले कृष्णा चौहान, अजय राजपूत, चंदन भोसले, मनमीत राजपूत, जोसना बाई, बलमा बाई, अनोमा बाई के विरुद्ध धारा 379 के तहत जुर्म कायम कर न्यायालय में पेश किया गया। जहां से रिमांड पर जेल भेज दिया गया।

