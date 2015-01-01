पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आश्वासन:15% अनुदान जमा करने पर देंगे मिनी राइस मिल

डौंडी2 घंटे पहले
  • 3 माह के बाद जनपद पंचायत की सामान्य सभा की बैठक हुई, अफसरों ने दी योजनाओं की जानकारी

कोरोनाकाल की वजह से 3 माह बाद डौंडी जनपद पंचायत की सामान्य सभा की बैठक गुरुवार को जनपद अध्यक्ष बसंती दुग्गा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। लोक निर्माण विभाग के उपयंत्री एनके सहारे ने बताया कि 16 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से ब्लॉक मुख्यालय डौंडी में निर्माणाधीन एकलव्य आवासीय विद्यालय पूर्णता की ओर है। 9 करोड़ 27 लाख रुपए से डौंडी से कोटागांव महामाया रोड निर्माण जारी है। सुरडोंगर और आमडुला में पशु चिकित्सालय निर्माण के लिए जमीन नहीं मिलने से अटका है।प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के एसडीओ श्रीनाथ ने बताया कि मलकुंवर चौक से महामाया रोड कुसुमकसा से सिंगनवाही तक योजना के तहत निर्माण कार्य के लिए सफाई शुरू हो गई है। कृषि विभाग के माया ठाकुर ने बताया कि किसानों को रबी फसल के लिए वितरण करने के लिए 55 क्विंटल चना सोसायटी में और ग्रामीण कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी के पास सरसो मिनीकिट उपलब्ध है। क्षेत्र के 17 किसानों को स्प्रिंकलर, 10 को डीजल पंप और 15% अनुदान की राशि जमा करने पर लाल पानी प्रभावित क्षेत्र के किसानों को 85 हजार रुपए की मिनी राइस मिल दी जाएगी। पशु चिकित्सक डॉ साहू ने बताया कि ब्लाॅक में पशु चिकित्सा विभाग के कई पद खाली है। जिसके चलते काम करने में तकलीफ होती है। इसलिए जनपद के माध्यम से प्रस्ताव पर शासन से पशु चिकित्सा विभाग में कर्मचारियों की मांग की जानी चाहिए।

पटवारियों को भी मुख्यालय में रहने के निर्देश दें
बैठक के दौरान पंचायत निरीक्षक केआर चिदा ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय परिवार योजना के तहत सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के 11 विधवा पेंशन में, 5 मुख्यमंत्री पेंशन योजना में 109 लोगों का चयन किया गया है। डौंडी के नायब तहसीलदार विनय देवांगन को मंत्री प्रतिनिधि पीयूष सोनी ने कहा कि पटवारियों को भी मुख्यालय में रहने के लिए निर्देश दें। बैठक में जनपद उपाध्यक्ष पुनीत राम सेन, जनपद सदस्य हेमवती कुलदीप, पुष्पा कोमर्रा, ऱमिता मरकाम, निर्मला कोड़ो, ललिता, राजेश चुरेंद्र, संजय बेस, यशराम राणा, टीकम नेताम, टेमिन निषाद आदि मौजूद थे।

