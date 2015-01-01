पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:चाैपाल लगा मंत्री अनिला ने सुनी लाेगों की समस्याएं

डौंडीलोहारा2 घंटे पहले
  • किसी ने प्रतीक्षालय तो किसी ने सड़क निर्माण की रखी मांग, कार्रवाई करने अफसराें को दिए निर्देश

सोमवार को मंत्री अनिला भेड़िया ने नगर के कांग्रेस भवन में चाैपाल लगाकर क्षेत्र के लोगों की विभिन्न समस्याएं सुनी और आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने अफसराें को निर्देश दिए। कई समस्याओं का मौके पर निराकरण करवाया। पूर्व जनपद सदस्य गणेशराम रात्रे ने ग्राम अरजपुरी के लोगों की मांग से संबंधित आवेदन सौंपा। जिसमें गांव के बाजार चाैंक से आवासपारा तक एक किमी सीसी रोड निर्माण व भंडारी तालाब के पास पुल निर्माण की मांग की। मंत्री ने तुरंत ही आवेदन पर कार्रवाई के लिए रिमार्क कर संबंधित विभाग को भेजा। हितापठार सरपंच सुकलाल धुर्वे ने ग्राम हितापठार में यात्री प्रतीक्षालय निर्माण, कुर्रुभाट से प्लान्दूर तक पांच किमी सड़क निर्माण व प्राइमरी स्कूल के लिए नवीन भवन निर्माण की मांग रखी। करतुटोला के जलाशय निर्माण में डूबान भूमि व इमारती लकड़ी की मुआवजा राशि अब तक नहीं मिलने की जानकारी दी। कुदारीदल्ली के प्रकरण की जानकारी वहां के किसानों ने दी। मंत्री ने कलेक्टर को किसानों की समस्या का निराकरण करने कहा। ग्राम भालूकोन्हा के रमेश राठी ने तालाब पार के शिव मंदिर में पोल विस्तार के लिए आवेदन दिया। कोटेरा के ग्रामीणों ने सिंचाई सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने, किल्लेकोड़ा में आंगनबाड़ी भवन निर्माण सहित विभिन्न स्थानों पर सामुदायिक भवन की मांग रखी। मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों ने 2 दिसंबर के कार्यक्रम के लिए समय देने का निवेदन किया। जिसे मंत्री ने स्वीकार किया। ग्राम कोरगुड़ा में गोठान निर्माण व विभिन्न समस्याओं के लिए जनपद सीईओ को निर्देश दिए। कुल 80 लोगों ने आवेदन सौंपा। इस अवसर पर जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष चन्द्रप्रभा सुधाकर, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष भोलाराम देशमुख, जिप सदस्य बसंतीबाला भेड़िया, विकास (शानू) भेड़िया, जिला महामंत्री हस्तीमल सांखला, जिला सचिव अनिल लोढा, सयुंक्त सचिव ताराचंद लोढा, नप अध्यक्ष लोकेश्वरी साहू, उपाध्यक्ष विद्या शर्मा, एल्डरमैन संजय गुप्ता, प्रकाश शर्मा, माधवगिरी गोस्वामी, मिथलेश नुरेटी, छबिला सिन्हा, शेखफरीद सिद्दीकी, प्रेमचंद भंसाली, गोपीनारायन साहू, राजेन्द्र निषाद, कान्हा टांक, कल्याण गिरी, राकेश सांखला, विकास लोढा, जसलक्ष्मी भोयर, सोहद्रा देवांगन आदि मौजूद थे।

