प्रवचन:ईमानदारी से करना चाहिए अपने कर्तव्य का पालन

डाैंडीलाेहारा2 घंटे पहले
  • पाटेश्वरधाम में सोशल मीडिया के जरिए चल रहे सत्संग में संत रामबालक दास ने कर्म की महत्ता बताई

पाटेश्वरधाम में चल रहे सत्संग में संत रामबालक दास ने गीता चर्चा में बताया कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण अर्जुन से कहते हैं कि तेरा कर्म करने में ही अधिकार है, उसके फलों में कभी मत सोच। इसलिए तू फल को सोचते हुए कर्म मत कर और न ही सोच कि फल की आशा के बिना कर्म क्यों करूं। कर्म करते समय फल की इच्छा मन में भी न हों। भगवान कृष्ण अर्जुन से जो कह रहे हैं इसका भाव यह है कि मनुष्य को बिना फल की इच्छा से अपने कर्तव्यों का पालन पूरी निष्ठा और ईमानदारी से करना चाहिए। यदि कर्म करते वक्त फल की इच्छा मन में हो तो आप पूर्ण निष्ठा के साथ वह कर्म नहीं कर पाएंगे। निष्काम कर्म ही सर्वश्रेष्ठ रिजल्ट देता है। इसलिए बिना किसी फल की इच्छा से मन लगाकर अपना काम करते रहना चाहिए। फल देना, न देना व कितना देना ये सभी बातें परमात्मा पर छोड़ दो क्योंकि परमात्मा ही सभी का पालनकर्ता है। गीता में भगवान कृष्ण कहते हैं कि हे अर्जुन मुझे अत्यधिक ज्ञानी भक्त प्रिय हैं तो परमात्मा हमें स्पष्ट रूप से संकेत दे रहे हैं कि हम अपने आप को ज्ञानी व परिपक्व बनाएं ताकि जीवन के हर संघर्ष को सहन करते हुए कभी उसमें विचलित ना हो। कुछ पाने पर अत्यधिक उत्साहित ना हो। बाबा ने बताया कि अपने मन को सुमन बनाने के लिए अर्थात फूल जैसा सुगंधित और पुलकित बनाने के लिए हमें प्रतिदिन भगवत कार्य करना आवश्यक है। जिसमें अपने व सब का कल्याण होना चाहिए।

योग आत्मा और परमात्मा की यात्रा कराता है
आत्मा और परमात्मा का मिलन ही योग का लक्ष्य है। यह जोड़ एक और एक दो वाला जोड़ नहीं है। यह एक और एक पर एक होने वाला ही जोड़ है। शरीर और आत्मा जुड़ती है, होते दो हैं पर योग उन्हें एक कर देता है। और फिर एक ही रह जाता है वह परमात्मा का भाव है। परमात्मा से जुड़ने की पहली इबारत है अष्टांग योग। आजकल योग को व्यायाम के संदर्भ में भी लिया जा रहा है लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। व्यायाम का संबंध सिर्फ शरीर है लेकिन योग शरीर के माध्यम से आत्मा और फिर परमात्मा की यात्रा कराता है। पहली इबारत अष्टांग योग में ही वे सारे सूत्र समाए हुए हैं।

