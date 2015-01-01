पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं मिल रहे मजदूर:मिलजुल कर ग्रामीण कर रहे धान कटाई

डौंडीएक घंटा पहले
  नहीं मिल रहे मजदूर: मिलजुल कर ग्रामीण कर रहे धान कटाई

अंचल में इन दिनों धान कटाई का कार्य चल रहा है। धान की कटाई एक साथ काटने के लायक होने की वजह से गांव में मजदूर नहीं मिल रहे हैं। इसलिए लोग एक-दूसरे के साथ मिलकर सापर में धान कटाई करने में लगे हैं। मंगलवार तक की स्थिति में डौंडी क्षेत्र में 45% धान की कटाई हो गई है। ग्राम भर्रीटोला के किसान रेवाराम रावटे ,जगदीश साहू, नरेश साहू, महेंद्र साहू, ढोरीठेमा के द्वारपाल यादव, पुनीतराम सेन, मडियाकट्टा के गिरधारीराम सलामे, कुरुटोला के शंकरलाल, तीरथ राम, राजकुमार, मरकाटोला के शत्रुघ्न साहू, भूपेंद्र साहू, कुआंगोंदी के संजीव साहू, हेमंत साहू, लिम्हाटोला के कमलराम, राधेश्याम सिन्हा, कुसुमटोला के धनसाय, निर्मला चुरेंद्र, छिंदगांव के छबिलाल गर्वना, सल्हाईटोला के झुमुक भंडारी, रोमन रात्रे तथा धान कटाई में लगे मंगली बाई फरदिया, रुकमणी तारम, भुनेश्वरी सहारा, सरस्वती साहू ,मकतूला भूआर्य, रिसबाई साहू, गीताबाई भंडारी ने बताया कि बारिश थमने और मौसम खुलने की वजह से हरुना और मध्यम वर्ग की धान एक साथ कटाई के लिए तैयार हो गए हैं। अर्ली प्रजाति के अंजनी, चंदन, आई आर 36, पूर्णिमा तथा मिडिल क्लास के आईं आर 64, 1010, 1001, बम्लेश्वरी , महामाया ,समलेश्वरी आदि धान काटने के लायक हो गए हैं। इसीलिए लगभग सभी गांव में धान काटने के लायक होने से गांव में मजदूर नहीं मिल रहे हैं। इसलिए लोग समय पर धान को काटने के लिए एक दूसरे के साथ मिलकर सापर में धान की कटाई में लगे हैं । डौंडी ब्लाक के वरिष्ठ कृषि अधिकारी जेआर नेताम ने बताया कि इस साल डौंडी ब्लॉक में खरीफ के लिए एक 21650 हेक्टेयर में धान की खेती की गई थी। 45% धान की कटाई अब तक हो गई है।

