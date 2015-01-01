पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक:जंगली हाथी के हमले से चौकीदार घायल, टूटी हाथ की हड्‌डी, भर्ती

डौंडीएक घंटा पहले
  • दो कर्मियों ने पेड़ की आड़ में छुपकर बचाई जान

बुधवार को एक हाथी ने वन विभाग के दैनिक वेतनभोगी चौकीदार ब्रजलाल गावड़े पर हमला कर घायल कर दिया। उसे डौंडी के सरकारी अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद डीएफओ सताेविशा समाजदार ने डौंडी के सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचकर घायल के हालचाल जाना। घटना में घायल साल्हे गांव के ब्रजलाल (56 साल) ने बताया कि वे अपने 2 साथी रिखीराम यादव ग्राम चिहरो के साथ साल्हे जंगल में चौकीदारी कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक हाथी दौड़कर उनकी तरफ आया। साथी भाग कर पेड़ की आड़ लेकर छुप गए। परंतु मेरा पैर फंसने की वजह से नहीं भाग पाया और गिर गया। जिसके बाद हाथी ने छाती, कमर, हाथ पर हमला कर दिया है। डॉ. पुष्पा भूआर्य ने बताया कि घटना में पेशेंट के राइट हैंड की हड्डी टूट गई है तथा छाती में भी चोट है। हाथ का पंजा फट गया है।

